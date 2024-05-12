York, Lyons boys and girls water polo advance to state: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BOYS WATER POLO

York 13, Fenwick 6

Gavin Honken scored five goals and Ethan Allan had three goals for the Dukes (24-7-1), who advanced to next week’s state finals with the sectional final win. Thomas Heit had three goals and Jack Posluszny two goals for the Friars (22-5).

Lyons 16, Brother Rice 5

GIRLS WATER POLO

Lyons 13, Mother McAuley 9

York 10, Fenwick 9

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 3, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Eric DeCosta struck out three and allowed one earned run on one hit over three innings and Jacob York finished, striking out five over four innings and allowing one earned run for the Warriors (26-4). Will Clegg went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Gunnar Fitzpatrick was 2 for 3.

Nazareth 6, Joliet Catholic 2

John Hughes (1-0) struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on one hit, and Mac McGarry struck out two over 2 1/2 innings to get the save as Nazareth (31-0) won the East Suburban Catholic Conference with a 14-0 record.

Cooper Malamazian was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, Luca Fiore was 2 for 4 and Andrew Kouris tripled and had two RBIs for the Roadrunners.

Westmont 7, Walther Christian 0

Westmont improved to 20-9-1, becoming the 14th team in school history and third season in a row to reach 20 wins.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 4, Barrington 3

Macy Pomatto and Reagan Crosthwaite each had three hits and Hannah Wulf and Erin Metz teamed up in the circle for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Lake Park 0

Maddie Pool threw a five-hit shutout and Abby Mease had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 5, Whitney Young 2

The Falcons finished the regular season 15-2-2.