The following road closures along the Lemont railroad crossings on Holmes Street and Talcott Avenue will take place n the next coming weeks.

Oct. 24-28. Holmes Street will be closed by 9 a.m. Oct. 24 and open by 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Talcott Avenue will be closed by 9 a.m. Oct. 31 and open by 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

Remain safe by following instructions of local safety officers and construction workers.