FEMA disaster recovery service center open in Maywood Oct. 2-7

A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be open in Maywood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 to 7 to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by June 29-July 2 severe storms and flooding.

The center will be located at the Maywood Park District 921 S. 9th St.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at these centers to help survivors of the June 29 to July 2 storms and flooding apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is Oct. 16.