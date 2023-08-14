Brookfield Zoo’s ZooBrew set for Aug. 26

Seasoned beer aficionados and novice enthusiasts looking to expand their knowledge on the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world can head to Brookfield Zoo’s Pavilions for its annual ZooBrew on Aug. 26.

The 21-and-over-only, beer-tasting event allows attendees the opportunity to sample from 80-plus varieties of ales, lagers, stouts, seltzers, ciders and hard lemonades as well as take time to walk around the park to see their favorite animals.

Libations will be poured by representatives from more than 20 breweries, including 2 Fools Cider, Alarmist Brewing, Boston Beer Company, Brickstone Brewery, BuckleDown Brewing, Constellation Brands, DIAGEO, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Go Brewing, Hacker-Pshorr, Heineken, Hop District Community Brewing Co., Kinslahger Brewing Company, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Noon Whistle Brewing, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Revolution Brewing, Right Bee Cider, Rogue, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Two Brothers Artisan Brewing.

Throughout the evening, a variety of menu items that pair seamlessly with beer will be available for purchase. And, to add to the ambiance, a DJ will be spinning tunes for those who want to dance to their hearts’ content. Choose from three sampling sessions:

Full session is from 3:30 -7:30 p.m. and costs $60 per person

Half session is from noon-2 p.m. and costs $40 per person

VIP session is from 2:30-7:30 p.m. and costs $95 per person

All beer enthusiasts receive beer samplings, admission and parking to Brookfield Zoo and a commemorative ZooBrew pint glass to take home. VIP attendees also receive exclusive samplings of specialty brews and food and a meet-and-greet session with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Additionally, designated driver options, which include unlimited soft drinks, are available and range in price from $30 to $55.

Only adults 21 and over will be allowed access in the pavilions. No children will be allowed. Tickets are limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CZS.org/ZooBrew.