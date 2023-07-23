Countryside residents may qualify for storm damage financial assistance

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (CCREMS) is requesting data from Countryside residents whose homes were damaged by the severe weather and tornado that occurred on July 12.

The information collected will then be submitted to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to determine if residents will qualify for financial assistance in the form of Small Business Administration low interest loans or other programs. The programs are generally directed toward uninsured or underinsured residences, to include renters.

If your home sustained damage on July 12, complete the storm damage survey. Once the form is completed and submitted, it will be handled by city of Countryside staff and turned over to CCREMS for submission to IEMA.

If you are unable to complete the survey online, paper forms will be available at the Countryside Police Department.