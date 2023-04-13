Brookfield Zoo plans Earth Day events

For Earth Day weekend, Brookfield Zoo encourages families to make a positive difference for wildlife and the natural world with A Party for the Planet recycling event and an Earth Day Run, both hosted at the zoo.

Recycling event

A Party for the Planet recycling event, presented by the Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 in the zoo’s main parking lot, 8400 31st St., Brookfield, a news release stated. (Enter through the gate on 31st Street, just west of Golfview Avenue.)

Dispose of electronics, textiles and used books in an environmentally friendly way. Representatives from the zoo and its partner organizations – eWorks, USAgain and Discover Books – will be available to collect and recycle a variety of items. For a complete list of acceptable recyclables, visit czs.org/PartyPlanet.

Those planning to visit the zoo April 22 can head to the South Mall at 10:30 a.m. to assist the groundskeepers in planting a tree to commemorate the holiday. Afterwards, they can spend the day seeing favorite animals.

Earth Day Run

With no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by enjoying the outdoors, people can lace up their sneakers and head to the zoo for its annual Earth Day Run on April 23. The 2.2-mile fun run, which takes place inside the park, begins at 8 a.m. It’s noncompetitive and geared for participants of all ages – making it suitable for the entire family.

The fee is $35 per person and includes zoo admission. All participants receive an Earth Day Run commemorative medal and a bookmark with flower seeds to spread in their own garden at home. Proceeds from the event benefit the Chicago Zoological Society’s Animal Care and Conservation Fund that supports research and education efforts at the zoo and around the world. For information, visit czs.org/EarthDayRun.