West Suburban Community Pantry names new CEO

West Suburban Community Pantry has appointed Maeven Sipes, formerly of Northern Illinois Food Bank, as its new CEO.

Sipes previously worked as vice president of philanthropy at the Northern Illinois Food Bank and coordinated international adoptions at the multi-state nonprofit organization Adoption Arc.

Sipes has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a certificate in fundraising management from Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

She was on the West Suburban Philanthropic Network Board of Directors from 2013-2022. She and her husband live in Wheaton where they are raising two young children.