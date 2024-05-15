Lemont ties school record with three medals at IDEA state competition

Lemont High School matched its single-year school record with three medals at the 2024 Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, which was held April 20, 2024 at Illinois State University in Normal. Pictured (from left) Mirella Miazga, Ania Liptak, Natalia Zagata, Aidan McIntyre and Greg Kasper (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Senior Natalia Zagata finished runner-up in the architectural board category, sophomore Mirella Miazga was runner-up in the introductory board category and sophomore Aidan McIntyre placed third in introductory computer assisted design. Junior Ania Liptak and sophomore Greg Kasper also participated at the 2024 IDEA state competition.