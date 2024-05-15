May 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportsThank You First RespondersThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Lemont ties school record with three medals at IDEA state competition

By Shaw Local News Network
Lemont High School matched its single-year school record with three medals at the 2024 Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, which was held April 20, 2024 at Illinois State University in Normal. Pictured (L to R): Mirella Miazga, Ania Liptak, Natalia Zagata, Aidan McIntyre, Greg Kasper

Lemont High School matched its single-year school record with three medals at the 2024 Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, which was held April 20, 2024 at Illinois State University in Normal. Pictured (from left) Mirella Miazga, Ania Liptak, Natalia Zagata, Aidan McIntyre and Greg Kasper (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School matched its single-year school record with three medals at the 2024 Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, which was held April 20 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Senior Natalia Zagata finished runner-up in the architectural board category, sophomore Mirella Miazga was runner-up in the introductory board category and sophomore Aidan McIntyre placed third in introductory computer assisted design. Junior Ania Liptak and sophomore Greg Kasper also participated at the 2024 IDEA state competition.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois