Downers Grove neighborhood meeting to focus on Main Street improvement proposals

A neighborhood meeting regarding proposed improvements to Main Street in Downers Grove is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Downers Grove Village Hall, 801 Burlington Ave.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for resident to view project exhibits, discuss the pre-final plans, and provide comments to the project team.

The proposed improvements are in accordance with the Downers Grove High School Safety Study, which provided specific recommendations for Main Street from Franklin Street to Sherman Road, south of Ogden Avenue.

The project is in the final design stage and the proposed improvements include the following major items:

Development of left-turn lanes to enhance safety by changing the existing roadway cross section from four lanes to three lanes.

Dedicated bike lanes identified with green pavement markings.

Installation of pedestrian-level light poles.

Modification of the traffic signal at Franklin Street to install an eastbound left-turn arrow.

If you are unable to attend and have questions about the project, contact Mike Tuman at 630-434-6863 or by e-mail at mtuman@downers.us.