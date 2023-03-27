District 99 names new Downers Grove South math department chair

The Community High School District 99 Board of Education has approved the hiring of Phil Culcasi to serve as the next math department chair at Downers Grove South High School, effective July 1. Culcasi will succeed Jake Giblin, who will become associate principal for curriculum and instruction at the school.

Culcasi is a 2022 Golden Apple Fellow and was a Presidential Award Winner in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2017. He has more than 25 years of experience as a math and science teacher, and has taught at Wheaton Warrenville South High School since 2002, and served as science department chair since 2012, a news release stated.

He is an active leader and participant in professional development sessions and workshops regionally and nationally, and also serves as assistant girls basketball coach at WWSHS. Culcasi is also an adjunct professor at the University of St. Francis, teaching graduate-level education courses.

Culcasi received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s degree in secondary education from Lewis University and administrative certification from Aurora University. He is National Board Certified.

“Being a community member, I’m thrilled to join the well-respected faculty and staff at DGS, and partner with them to design and deliver an innovative curriculum,” Culcasi said in the release. “My daughters will graduate from DGS this May, and both have received a strong educational foundation, and I look forward to providing the same quality instruction for future students of DGS.”