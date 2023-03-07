District 58 appoints new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction

The Downers Grove Elementary School District 58 Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Elizabeth Ehrhart as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

The interview teams described Ehrhart as “experienced, relatable, child-centered, supportive of staff, hard-working and dedicated,” Superintendent Kevin Russell stated in a news release. “Mrs. Ehrhart is a strong leader with a great deal of experience supporting staff in the areas of curriculum, instruction and assessment. She values collaboration, mentoring, staff and parental input and strong relationships.”

Ehrhart will step into the role being vacated by Justin Sisul, who was appointed as assistant superintendent of personnel in District 58.

Ehrhart has been an educator for 19 years. She currently serves as director of curriculum at Forest Ridge School District 142 in Oak Forest, where she also served as principal of its Early Childhood Center. In her position as curriculum director, she oversaw all curriculum development, led the mentoring and new staff orientation programs and chaired districtwide committees related to curricular development and teacher professional development.

Previously, she served as a classroom and English as a Second Language teacher in Frankfort District 157c.

Ehrhart holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University, an ESL graduate-level endorsement from Lewis University, and a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois State University.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Downers Grove SD58,” Ehrhart said in the release. “I look forward to fostering relationships with the staff, students and community and working with the entire team to build amazing learning experiences for every student in District 58. I cannot wait to hit the ground running.”

She lives in Frankfort with her husband and three daughters, ages 4, 9 and 12.