Downers Grove venue to welcome guitar star Pierre Bensusan

DOWNERS GROVE – The North American tour of world-renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will bring him to Tobias Music in Downers Grove at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.

“Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in heaven … I felt a real relief to be able to play live again,” the world music artist said of his tour in a news release. “There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years. Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album, and there was a lot of emotion.”

Tobias Music is at 5013 Fairview Ave. in Downers Grove. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Order tickets by phoning Tobias Music at 630-960-2455. To learn more, visit tobiasmusic.com.

About the artist

Bensusan is the recipient of the Rose d’Or of the Montreux Festival, and was elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine.

Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather have sung his praises, and Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations.