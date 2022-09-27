District 99 to present Options Fair for students with disabilities

Students with disabilities and their families are invited to Options Fair 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, to learn about opportunities available after high school.

The event, which will be held at Downers Grove South High School, 1436 Norfolk St., is offered to the public free of charge and no pre-registration is required.

In its sixth year with over 500 participants attending annually, the Options Fair is returning to an in-person, live format this year, a news release stated. The fair offers students with special needs and their families the opportunity to meet with colleges, universities, adult services agencies and other organizations.

Sponsored through the collaborative effort of 23 high schools in the west Cook and DuPage county area, this year’s fair will feature more than 70 vendors representing colleges/universities, college certificate programs, college experience programs, careers in the trades and agencies providing services to youth and adults with special needs. Attendees will learn about the following topics.

• College degree programs with information regarding admissions and accommodations.

• College experience programs for those interested in continuing their education formally after high school with a focus of developing vocational, social, independent living and academic skills for employment and beyond.

• Adult agencies/services will provide insight about accessing state funding and services, obtaining government benefits, guardianship, long-term financial planning, day programs and related issues.

The following presentations also are scheduled.

• 6:10 to 7 p.m. College Experience Panel

• 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Understanding the Alphabet Soup of Government Benefits

• 7 to 7:50 p.m. College accommodations ADA vs. IDEA

Details are available on the Options Fair website at optionsfair.org.