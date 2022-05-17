Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club awards scholarships

DOWNERS GROVE – The Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club recently awarded its 2022 DGJWC Scholarships to six local high school students.

The seniors selected stood out based on their academic merits, leadership qualities, diverse extracurricular involvements, and, most importantly, volunteerism and commitment to service both within and beyond their community, a news release stated, noting the seniors’ philanthropic spirit aligns with what is at the core of the DGJWC’s mission: supporting others in need.

“What an amazing year for our applicants,” DGJWC’s Education Committee Co-Chair Allison McNulty said in the release. “We received over 65 submissions, and all the applications were so thoughtful and such a joy to read. We were so impressed with the spirit of giving that was embodied in each of the applications from the seniors, however, there were six individuals that stood out from the rest. Congratulations to these incredible and inspiring seniors.”

The six winners and their schools are Audrey Arlis, Benet Academy; Melissa Parkinson, Downers Grove North High School; and from Downers Grove South High School: Anabella Chlada, Paige Miller, Cassandra Repole and Emilia Swierzb.

The Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club is a nonpartisan, nondenominational, volunteer women’s organization. Its members are dedicated to supporting and raising the awareness of charitable organizations, individuals in need and the community. Women interested in joining the club can find information at www.dgjwc.org.