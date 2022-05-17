District 99 names new associate principal for curriculum and instruction

DOWNERS GROVE – Keith Palz has been appointed to serve as associate principal for curriculum and instruction at Downers Grove North High School, effective July 1.

Ryan Doherty currently serves in the position and will become director of student experience at District 99, a new role established at the district office, a news release stated.

“Keith has served in a variety of educational roles, and has proven to be a creative and caring leader,” Downers Grove North High Principal Courtney DeMent stated in the release. “I’m excited for him to join our team, and am confident he will inspire our staff and make a positive impact on student learning.”

Palz’s most recent post was as principal of Chicago Tech Academy High School. ChiTech is an innovative academy focused on project-based learning, computer science education and real-world experiences with Chicago companies.

As a member of the charter school community in Chicago, Palz has served in a variety of roles over his 19-year career, including science teacher, instructional coach, network director of STEM and executive director of school transformation.

He participated in the Next Generation Learning Challenge, where he worked with teams to reimagine public education. He has been described as a strong advocate for students, who is always looking for ways to improve on curricular practices. Palz has presented on numerous professional development topics nationally, and has received many classroom grants throughout his career. He is also certified in numerous curricular-related technologies.

Palz holds a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York as well as a master’s degree in secondary education from Canisius College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Chicago State University.







