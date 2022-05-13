Grove Players suspends production of ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’

DOWNERS GROVE – An outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted Grove Players to cancel this weekend’s final performances of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” announced the Downers Grove community theater troupe.

It had been scheduled to play from May 13 to 15.

“If you already purchased tickets for the May 13th, 14th, or 15th performances, please email dgroveplayers@gmail.com with the name under which the tickets were purchased for a refund,” the board stated in a news release. “Also, if it all possible, we would ask you to consider making your purchase a donation to Grove Players. A lot has already been invested in costumes, set design, programs, and other areas of the production, and our ticket sales were going to go a long way in offsetting those expenses. We understand if you are unable to make that donation, and will be happy to provide a refund.”

For information, call the box office at 630-415-3682 or visit www.groveplayers.org.