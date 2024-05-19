May 19, 2024
Glen Ellyn’s Sunset Pool on track for Memorial Day weekend opening

A malfunctioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit recently caused water to leak into the Glen Ellyn Park District's Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center.

The Glen Ellyn Park District is in the home stretch for renovations to Sunset Pool.

  • The interior pool house improvements are complete, with direct entry to the pool after check-in, two new family restrooms and a first aid room. The concession building is complete, and staff is prepping it with equipment.
  • New slide towers have been installed, featuring a new speed slide. The children’s wading pool addition, including a large, side-by-side orange slide, is complete.
  • Painting of all pools has been completed, the most critical and temperature-dependent step.

The final steps include walk-throughs with the county and state health departments and Nicor’s gas meter installation. Based on this timeline, we’re still on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening for the pool.

