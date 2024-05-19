Glen Ellyn’s Sunset Pool on track for Memorial Day weekend opening

The Glen Ellyn Park District is in the home stretch for renovations to Sunset Pool.

The interior pool house improvements are complete, with direct entry to the pool after check-in, two new family restrooms and a first aid room. The concession building is complete, and staff is prepping it with equipment.

New slide towers have been installed, featuring a new speed slide. The children’s wading pool addition, including a large, side-by-side orange slide, is complete.

Painting of all pools has been completed, the most critical and temperature-dependent step.

The final steps include walk-throughs with the county and state health departments and Nicor’s gas meter installation. Based on this timeline, we’re still on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening for the pool.

Click here for season pass information and pool hours.