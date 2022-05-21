High school sports roundup for Friday, May 20: Montini soccer wins first sectional championship

GIRLS SOCCER
Montini 2, Timothy Christian 1
Sawyer White and Annalee DeFeo scored goals and Lily Cruz had an assist as Montini won its first sectional championship in school history.
Benet 7, Hinsdale South 0
Anna Casmere scored three goals and Mariana Pinto had a goal and two assists for Benet (18-4) in the Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional final.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A/Class 3A state meet
Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe ran the fastest Class 3A 800-meter run time of 2:16.82, leading area qualifiers for Saturday’s state finals in Charleston.
York’s 4x800 relay team of Katherine Klimek, Katelyn Winton, Allison Fitzgibbons, Brooke Berger also ran the fastest time in Class 3A of 9:30.73 in Friday’s prelims.
In Class 2A, Glenbard South’s Gianna Huerta ran the second-fastest 300 hurdles time of 45.45 seconds and sixth-best 100 hurdles time of 15.56.
In field events, Glenbard East’s Keeli Dunaway is in fifth place in the Class 3A triple jump after a Friday mark of 11.45 meters.
Also advancing in Class 3A was York’s Berger, who had the fourth-fastest 800 time of 2:17.89, WW South’s Annie Macabobby in the 800 (sixth-best time, 2:18.25), Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Chandler in the 300 hurdles (fourth-best time, 46.82), Lyons 4x800 relay team of Scarlett Lestina, Anna Bylsma, Kristina Findley, Shannon Cranny (seventh-best time, 9:40.21), Downers Grove South’s Sophia McNerney in the 1,600 (fourth-best time, 5:03.20), Glenbard West’s Audrey Allman in the 1,600 (fifth-best time, 5:03.61) and Lyons’ Catherine Sommerfeld (seventh, 5:07.51).
In Class 2A, Benet’s Valerie Sarros cleared 1.52 meters to advance in the high jump and Benet’s Nicole Grimes advanced in the pole vault by clearing 3.12 meters. Benet’s Louisa Diamond had the fifth-best 1,600 time of 5:05.23.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 5, Providence 0
Sage Mardjetko threw a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts and Raegan Duncan was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for Lemont (26-6).
Wheaton North 8, Metea Valley 5
Lauren Vaughn went 4 for 5 with two homers and broke the Wheaton North record for career homers with her 21st.
Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Naperville North 1
Maddie Pool tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Tigers.