September 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Boys Soccer | My Suburban Life

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10: Emil Riegger, Hinsdale Central golfers take Batavia Invite title

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale Central logo

BOYS GOLF

Batavia Invite

Hinsdale Central’s Emil Riegger and Wheaton Warrenville South’s Luke Webber shot a 72 to finish in a three-way tie for first place, and the Red Devils and Tigers both shot a 296 as a team at the Batavia Invite on Friday. Hinsdale Central took first on a scorecard playoff. Benet’s Finn Reilly shot a 73 to tie for fourth and Benet shot 302 for third with York (306) fourth.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Downers Grove North 25-17, 25-13

Ava Novak had six kills and Annie Eschenbach five kills, Aniya Warren seven digs and three assists and Audrey Aselson 22 assists and three digs for the Redwings (8-1).

Timothy Christian d. Riverside-Brookfield 27-29, 25-23, 25-23

Abby VanderWal had 14 kills and 12 digs, Hope Huizenga 10 kills and 11 digs and Bella Potempa six kills and five digs for the Trojans (12-2).

BOYS SOCCER

New Trier 2, Hinsdale Central 1

Luca Davies scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead, but New Trier scored twice to hand Hinsdale Central (5-1-1) its first loss.

Glenbard East 2, Downers Grove South 0

Josue Roman scored a goal and an assist and Zachary Pfister added a goal for the Rams.

