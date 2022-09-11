Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10: Emil Riegger, Hinsdale Central golfers take Batavia Invite title

BOYS GOLF
Batavia Invite
Hinsdale Central’s Emil Riegger and Wheaton Warrenville South’s Luke Webber shot a 72 to finish in a three-way tie for first place, and the Red Devils and Tigers both shot a 296 as a team at the Batavia Invite on Friday. Hinsdale Central took first on a scorecard playoff. Benet’s Finn Reilly shot a 73 to tie for fourth and Benet shot 302 for third with York (306) fourth.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet d. Downers Grove North 25-17, 25-13
Ava Novak had six kills and Annie Eschenbach five kills, Aniya Warren seven digs and three assists and Audrey Aselson 22 assists and three digs for the Redwings (8-1).
Timothy Christian d. Riverside-Brookfield 27-29, 25-23, 25-23
Abby VanderWal had 14 kills and 12 digs, Hope Huizenga 10 kills and 11 digs and Bella Potempa six kills and five digs for the Trojans (12-2).
BOYS SOCCER
New Trier 2, Hinsdale Central 1
Luca Davies scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead, but New Trier scored twice to hand Hinsdale Central (5-1-1) its first loss.
Glenbard East 2, Downers Grove South 0
Josue Roman scored a goal and an assist and Zachary Pfister added a goal for the Rams.