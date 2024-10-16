Suburban Life IHSA State golf preview: Everything to know for the girls and boys tournament

Hinsdale Central's Dru Devata tees off on Monday Oct. 7, 2024, during the 3A sectional match held at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here’s a look at the IHSA State Tournament for the Suburban Life area’s girls and boys golf qualifiers. The tournaments run Friday and Saturday.

Class 3A boys

The Class 3A boys tournament, held Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek, will be well-stocked with area golfers. Leading the way is Hinsdale Central, runner-up to New Trier the last two years – by two shots last year – and third in 2021. The Red Devils won regional and sectional titles leading up to state, posting a 295 team score at sectionals. Leading the way for Hinsdale Central is senior Dru Devata, regional medalist with a 69 and runner-up by one shot at sectionals. The Red Devils will be looking to return to the top of Class 3A after winning seven straight state titles from 2012-2018.

Wheaton Warrenville South, which tied for fifth at state last year, is also returning its full team after taking second place to Hinsdale Central at regionals and sectionals. Anchoring the Tigers’ lineup is senior Charlie Gilligan, sectional medalist with a round of 71.

Benet senior Charles Davenport, WW South senior Callan Fahey and Hinsdale Central senior Kevin Wesolowski, who tied for 12th at state last year, are other individuals to watch.

Class 2A girls

Hinsdale Central, two-shot runner-up to Glenbrook North last year and the 2022 state champion, leads area teams at the Friday and Saturday tournament at Decatur’s Hickory Point Golf Course.

The Red Devils won regional and sectional titles leading up to state, posting a 301 team score at both meets. It was the state’s lowest score in regionals, while Glenbrook North posted a 285 at sectionals.

Anchoring the lineup is senior and four-time state qualifier Elyssa Abdullah. Abdullah tied for fourth in the state as a freshman, tied for second as a sophomore and took seventh individually last year. The Wisconsin recruit was the regional medalist with a 69 and took third at sectionals with a 72 – fellow senior Toral Bhatt was sectional medalist with a 69.

Downers Grove North, second to Hinsdale Central at both regionals and sectionals, is also sending its team to state, the first time for the Trojans since 2021. Junior Lexi Fertig, who shot the Trojans’ low round at both regionals and sectionals, leads that team. Downers Grove South junior Miah Wanserski and Lyons junior Amelia Van Vuren lead other area individual qualifiers.

Class 2A boys

Nazareth, which shot a 299 at sectionals for the program’s first sectional title since 2012, leads area qualifiers at the tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. It was the lowest sectional round in the state by a team, and a 30-shot improvement from regionals.

Junior Gray Musker, who shot an 87 at regionals, was sectional runner-up with a 69, a shot behind defending Class 2A state champion Regan Konen of Marmion.

Lemont, defending Class 2A runner-up, is also sending its team again after posting a 304 at sectionals, besting Wheaton Academy by one shot for the final state spot. Lemont junior Joey Scott, ninth at state last year, posted Lemont’s low score of 69 at sectionals and 74 at regionals.

Wheaton Academy sophomore Owen Coniaris, regional medalist with a 67 who posted a 70 at sectionals, is another to watch.

Class 1A girls

Nazareth’s girls are joining the boys team at state, the Class 1A girls one at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. That’s after shooting a 351 team score for second at the Byron Sectional. It’s Nazareth’s third consecutive state appearance – the Roadrunners took seventh last year. Senior Anna Bukovac shot the low round of 84 at sectionals for a Nazareth team that has two freshmen in its top six.