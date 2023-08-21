Girls volleyball: Previewing teams from around the Suburban Life area for the 2023 season

The 2023 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
Coach: Brad Baker
Last season’s record: 37-5 overall; 5-1 in East Suburban Catholic, second place.
Top returners: Ava Novak, sr. OH; Christine Pullen, sr. L; Charlotte Torres, sr. L; Val Sarros, sr. M; Gabby Stasys, jr. M; Audrey Asleson, jr. S; Aniya Warren, jr. L; Morgan Asleson, jr. L; Marikate Ritterbusch, jr. L; Sophia Pursley, jr. M/OH; Ellie Stiernagle, so. S; Sophia Chinetti, so. OH; Lyn Tarnow, so. M
Key newcomers: Ella Rieser, sr. OH; Ava Leedebuhr, jr. L; Elle Williams, jr. S; Taylor Kunka, jr. L; Molly Welge, so. M
Worth noting: The 2022 Redwings achieved the program’s eighth state trophy, ninth sectional title and 15th regional title over the last 15 postseasons. The 6-foot-2 Novak and 5-9 Indiana commit Warren both earned their second All-ESCC honors. Novak and Warren, considered one of the nation’s best liberos, led the Redwings in kills (267) and digs (475), respectively, for the second straight season. Warren was IVCA first-team all-state and Novak was second team all-state. Colorado recruit Audrey Aselson had a team-high 747 assists. For digs, Aselson (206), Novak (197) and Morgan Aselson (128) were second, fourth and fifth. The 6-4 Tarnow, fourth in kills (184), and 6-1 Stiernagle are respectively rated among the top 40 and 150 nationally for the 2026 recruiting class. Tarnow and Stasys should form for one of the best middle combos. “This team has a lot of committed, hard-working players,” Baker said. “We expect to have a very good season and are looking forward to the challenges that our state brings.”
Downers Grove North
Coach: Mark Wasik
Last season’s record: 14-22 overall; 1-5 in West Suburban Silver, sixth place
Top returners: Kelley Crowley, so. OH; Cailyn Myers, sr. RS; Jenny Buehler, jr. OH; Avery Presern, sr. MB; Lauren Hill, sr. S
Key newcomers: Nora Benjamin, so. MB; Alyssa Walters, jr. S
Worth noting: The Trojans missed a fifth straight regional title after beating 22-win Bartlett in the semifinals. They should be back in the mix this year. “We will be much improved,” Wasik said. “We should have a balanced offensive attack both on the pins and in the middle.” As a freshman, the 5-10 Crowley collected a team-high 199 kills and shared second with 26 aces. The 6-0 Buehler led in blocks (68) and was third in kills (130). Myers, a third-year varsity player committed to Belmont (N.C.) Abbey College, and Presern (40 blocks) each had 70 kills. Hill (194 assists) and Walters will compete to run a one- or two-setter offense. Defensively, the Trojans return every position but libero.
Downers Grove South
Coach: Madisen Babich
Last season’s record: 14-23 overall; 5-1 in West Suburban Gold, second place
Top returners: Lexi Gagnier, sr. MH; Alex Barcenas, jr. S; Jayda Dixon, so. OH; Sylvia Masiulionis, jr. OH
Key newcomers: Lauren Curran, so. OH
Worth noting: The Mustangs continue the rebuilding process toward the quest for their first winning season since their last Gold title in 2019. They have finished second to Willowbrook in conference the past two full seasons. “I want to keep focusing on changing the culture of the program and get back to our roots,” third-year coach Babich said. “My goal is to get DGS above .500 this season and get back to being a dominant program in the state.”
Fenwick
Coach: Tee Pimsarn
Last season’s record: 17-20 overall; 2-4 in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red, tied for fourth.
Top returners: Lola Tortorello, sr. S; Hazel Davis, sr. L; Elizabeth Scharpf, sr. S; Taylor Woods, sr. MB; Marcelina Kozaczka, so. MH; Lily Sampey, so. OH
Key newcomers: Bella Gray, fr. OH; Jordan Rossi, fr. MH
Worth noting: The Friars have several new faces and a new head coach in Pimsarn, last year’s assistant to long-time head coach Kathleen O’Laughlin. Pimsarn also coaches club at 1st Alliance. Fourth-year varsity player Tortorello was a top-four team leader in assists, kills, digs, blocks and aces in 2022 and will be more of an offensive focus in a two-setter offense with Scharpf. Libero Davis led Fenwick in digs and was a primary passer. The 6-0 Kozaczka and Rossi and 5-11 Gray will be important in the progress of a diverse offense. The Friars have won seven straight regionals. “We’ll see how big of a run we can make in October,” Pimsarn said. “Our first contact has to be there and then I’m huge on being disciplined on defense.”
Glenbard East
Coach: Brad Cardott
Last season’s record: 13-22
Top returners: Sophia Sommesi, sr., OH; Hannah Meyer, sr. S; Lauren Bradley, sr., L; Gabby Walton, sr., M; Stephany Sulari, sr., M.
Key newcomers: Grace Johnson jr., OH; Izebelle McDermott, fr., OH; Veronica Witt jr., MH; Harmonee Hallman, jr. MH
Worth noting: The Rams graduated six seniors from last year and will have six new members to the varsity level. Sommesi had 130 kills, 113 digs, 33 blocks and 12 aces last season, Meyer 216 assists, 59 digs, 23 kills and 11 aces, Bradley 91 digs and seven aces, Watson 14 kills and 19 blocks and Sulari 21 kills and seven blocks.
“We will be a relatively experienced team returning many key starting players at outside hitter, setter, libero, and middle hitter,” Cardott said. “We have strong leadership this season and should be a well-balanced team, both offensively and defensively.”
Glenbard South
Coach: Chad Grant (13th year, 240-186)
Last season’s record: 8-28
Top returners: Brooklynn Moore, jr., MB; Mira Hines, jr., S, 393; Sofia Alcala, sr., OH.
Key newcomers: Alyna Krabec, fr., S,; Emma Full, fr., OH
Worth noting: Grant believes the Raiders will be a strong serving team this season. “And Brooklynn Moore, who will be one of the best middles in the area by the end of the season,” he said. “We have a very young team, with only one senior that will see the court, so I expect to see a lot of growth this year.” Moore had 152 kills and 38 blocks last season, Hines 393 assists, 142 digs, 21 kills and 18 aces and Alcala 123 kills, 151 digs and 11 aces.
Glenbard West
Coach: Dan Scott
Last season’s record: 25-13 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Silver, first place
Top returners: Marin Johnson, sr. OH; Avery Herbert, sr. OH; Breccan Scheck, sr. M/OPP; Penny Vilkama, sr. MH/RS; Ivy Toth, sr. OPP; Lindsey Street, sr. M; Tea Alles sr. DS/L
Key newcomers: Ava Harrington, sr. MH; Gracie Patterman, sr. S
Worth noting: An experienced senior group contributed greatly to last year’s first conference title since 2016 as well as the Hilltoppers’ 15th 20-win season in the last 16 full seasons and ninth regional in the past 11 full seasons. The 6-2 Johnson is a two-time All-WSC Silver player committed to Southeast Missouri State. Johnson was IVCA honorable mention all-state in 2022 as she compiled 296 kills with 162 digs, 33 blocks and 43 aces through regionals. Johnson and the 5-9 Herbert should surpass 1,000 career kills this season. Thirteen of the 19 Hilltoppers are seniors. “This senior class has always been special,” Scott said. “How special? We’ll find out this year.”
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Kelly Stapleton
Last season’s record: 22-16 overall; 2-4 in West Suburban Silver, fifth place
Top returners: Ava Young, jr. L; Elizabeth Sessa, sr. RS; Grace Scott, sr. MB
Key newcomers: Emma Quast, sr. OH; Siena Steines, sr. OH; Caitlin Leddy, so. S/RS; Lauren Neiman, jr. MB
Worth noting: The Red Devils go after a third-straight 20-win season with Brown commit Sessa and Young as returning starters and seven seniors hungry to improve on 2022. “(And) they are supported by fundamentally sound underclassmen,” Stapleton said. “The team has a strong outlook.” Libero Young and setter Sessa were all-conference in 2021. The Red Devils probably will run a two-setter offense with Sessa and Leddy, who missed the 2022 season with a broken wrist.
Hinsdale South
Coach: Ben Goodell
Last season’s record: 11-24 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Gold, tied for third
Top returners: Claudia Budzak, sr. OH/RS; Kotryna Melstrad, so. OH; Lexi Fedinec, jr. OH/RS; Grace Heaney, sr. MB; Sophia Schiappa, sr. S; Evelyn Mansker, sr. DS/L
Key newcomers: Katarina Damis, jr. DS; Hailey Radicker, jr. OH/RS
Worth noting: The Hornets have six returning starters, including fourth-year varsity setter Schiappa and third-year varsity middle Hearney and hitter Fedinec. Budzak and Melstrad have made significant improvements. New coach Goodell has been the Hornets’ varsity assistant or freshman coach over the previous three seasons. He played at Downers Grove North and club volleyball at Illinois. The Hornets also will play a more 3A-oriented non-conference schedule. “Despite graduating eight seniors, we have a strong incoming senior class that has seen significant playing time,” Goodell said. “That, combined with a great group of younger talent, means that our program is on the up.”
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: Nancy Kerrigan
Last seasons record: 33-2, 7-0 Metro Suburban Conference.
Top returning players: Alva Falduto, sr., OH; Lucy Russ, sr., S; Alysa Lawton, sr., DS/L; Delilah Hyland, jr., MB; Jenny Fromelt, sr., MB; Kiely Kemph, jr., OH; Natalie Lawton, jr., DS; Abby Pikulik, jr., DS.
Top new players: Emily Carling, jr., OH/OPP; Maura Grogan, jr., OPP; Peyton Schmidt, jr., DS/OPP.
Worth noting: The Knights have legit state championship aspirations, with 2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year Falduto leading eight of the nine girls back that were part of the rotation on last year’s team that took second place in Class 2A. Falduto, committed to Penn State as a libero, had 477 kills, 311 digs, 31 service aces, 36 assists and 29 blocks last year, and is at 802 kills for her career. IVCA The Knights expect her back just before Labor Day weekend as she competed with the USA U19 team in Croatia and from there will travel to Mexico to compete with the USA U21 team in mid-late August. Russ, another four-year varsity starter, is just 34 assists away from the 1,500 mark career and contributed 237 digs, 107 kills, and 50 service aces last year. She is also coming off of an outstanding club season where she led her First Alliance team to an AAU National Club Championship where she was named MVP. Elysa Lawton, also on that club team, had 314 digs, 50 assists and 20 service aces last year and sits at 617 career digs. Hyland (111 kills, 49 blocks), Fromelt (67 kills, 51 blocks), Kemph (89 kills, 23 digs), Natalie Lawton (154 digs) and Pikulik are also back from the defending state runners-up.
The Knights are joining a new conference this year, the GCAC, with the likes of defending 4A champ Mother McAuley, Loyola, St. Ignatius and defending 3A champ St. Francis which Kerrigan anticipates will prepare her team for another deep postseason run.
“Our strength is our defense and ball control abilities,” Kerrigan said. “They are certainly fun to watch as they can frustrate even the highest power offenses.”
Lemont
Coach: Chris Zogata
Last season’s record: 26-13 overall; 13-0 in South Suburban Blue, first place.
Top returners: Jessica Rimbo, sr. S; Adyson Duvall, sr. M; Riley Conroy, sr. DS/L; Lydia Pelen, sr. OH; Keira O’Donnell, jr. OH; April Rice, jr. S; Madi Skwarek, sr. OH; Sierra Bleka, sr. M; Izzy Carnaghi, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Sophia Swiederski, jr. OH; Jessica Windstrup, jr. MB
Worth noting: Lemont possesses another talented, veteran group. Six returning starters will help overcome the graduation of standout Grace Ulatowski (Western Illinois). Rimbo (332 assists, 89 digs, 27 aces, 159 service points) and Rice (292 assists, 104 kills, 115 digs, 41 blocks, 39 aces, 126 service points) are back as 5-10 starting setters. The 6-1 O’Donnell, who has committed to Southern Mississippi, had 169 kills, 58 total blocks, 39 digs and 38 aces in 2022, but now moves from middle to outside hitter. Third-year starter Duvall (74 kills, 44 total blocks) more than doubled her kills total last season. Conroy had 245 digs and 32 aces taking over as libero. Pelen will be another offensive weapon after being lost to a hip injury two weeks into last season that required surgery. “I am looking for us to play faster, continue to have good ball control and up our offense,” Zogata said. “I am looking for us to have a very successful year.”
Lyons Township
Coach: Jill Bober
Last season’s record: 30-8 overall; 5-1 in West Suburban Silver, second place
Top returners: Abby Markworth, sr. S; Kiley Mahoney, sr. L; Grace Turner, sr. MH; Maggie Kachmarik, sr. DS; Annabelle Montgomery, sr. OH; Sienna Olson, sr. OH; Alita Folkening, sr. MB; Laine Violante, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Taylor Carroll, fr. OH; Reagan Farnan, jr. DS
Worth noting: The Lions seek a third straight 30-win season behind a solid veteran corps of five starters led by led by George Washington recruit Markworth, a two-time all-conference player, and 2022 all-conference libero Mahoney. Markworth was IVCA second team all-state and Mahoney was honorable mention. Fourth-year varsity standout Markworth had 814 assists, 188 digs, 78 kills and 49 total blocks last season and has 1,750 career assists. Mahoney again led the Lions in digs (348) as well as aces (42) and anchored a defense with Kachmarik (212) that again has depth. With the Lions’ dominant outside hitters graduated, offensive focus may turn more to the middle. The 6-2 Turner should significantly build upon 161 kills in 2022 with team bests of a .310 attack percentage and 79 total blocks with 15 solos. Montgomery had 76 kills and 33 total blocks. The 6-1 Carroll should bolster the outside attack. “We still have those basic foundational people,” Bober said. “It’ll definitely be a season of growth, a season of developing and figuring out what our team will look like. But we’re definitely excited about the prospects.”
Montini
Coach: Erik Vogt
Last season’s record: 18-17 overall; 3-3 in Girls Catholic Athletic Red, third place.
Top returners: Sienna Skarda, jr. MB/RS; Francesca Lorenzo, so. OH; Izzie Evenson, jr. OH; Ella Hermann sr. DS/L; Hailey Goetz, sr. DS; Audrey Kinney, so. L Key newcomers: Ava Mihelich, so. S/L; Sophie Maquet, fr. OH; Moira Quirk, fr. MH/RS; Madison Goetz, fr. S
Worth noting: The Lady Broncos have only three seniors but several returnees and a promising six sophomores or freshmen. New coach Vogt most recently was an assistant at Plainfield North and head coach at Plainfield Central from 2013-19. The 1st Alliance club coach already knows his new roster well. “I love the tempo we’re playing right now. I’m really optimistic we’re going to be a really good team,” Vogt said. “Our goal is to be ready to compete hard in postseason play.” The 5-10 Skarda, who earned 2022 All-GCAC Red honors, the 5-11 Lorenzo, who is looking “very, very good in practice,” and 5-9 Evenson will be counted on for more offense and Hermann and Hailey Goetz for senior leadership. Adding Benet and Willowbrook makes this year’s schedule even tougher.
Morton
Coach: Kristeen Anthonsen
Last season’s record: 9-19 overall; 1-5 in West Suburban Gold, sixth place
Top returners: Kayla Ortiz, sr. OH; Vivian Varela, sr. MH; Allison Bonin, jr. RS; Sarah Azpilcueta, jr. L; Alexis Prochaska, sr. S
Worth noting: The Mustangs have five returning starters with seven seniors and nine varsity returnees. Last season’s highlights include winning the Thornton Invitational.
Nazareth
Coach: Melissa Masterson
Last season’s record: 22-17 overall; 3-3 in East Suburban Catholic, third place.
Top returners: Olivia Austin, sr. MB; Lauren Salata, sr. S/OH; Reese Butkus, sr. L; Tori Sarin, sr. OH; Jane Manecke, so. RS; Beth Surowiec, so. OH; Mary Grace Gerger, sr. MB
Key newcomers: Athena Doulas, sr. S; Kayla McCauley, so. L
Worth noting: After winning their first state championship in 2021 and finishing second in Class 3A last season, the Roadrunners have moved up to Class 4A. Five starters return with the 5-9 Salata in her fourth varsity season and 2022 All-ESCC middle Austin her third. “We have had tremendous success the past four seasons and are looking to continuing that success even with the challenge of competing in 4A,” Masterson said. “We typically play many strong and talented 4A teams. While it may be challenging and require a different mindset, our goal is still to make it back downstate.” Salata led last year’s lineup with 371 kills and was third in digs (229) with 96 assists. This season, Salata becomes a six-rotation outside hitter with more emphasis on serve receive and defense. Also a basketball standout with multiple Division I offers, the 6-1 Austin was first in blocks (69) and third in kills (215). Butkus had a team-high 499 digs and Sarin had 127 kills (team-best 9 in state final) and 129 digs.
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach: Caitlin Staib-Lipinski
Last season’s record: 13-20 overall; 5-1 in Metro Suburban Red, second place
Top returners: Sofia Owens, jr. MH; Annabel Krueger, sr. S/RS; Kelley Tyler, sr. DS; Addie Blomgren, sr. MH; Claire Cameron, so., S
Key newcomers: Aimee DiBattista, jr. DS; Lucy Boyle, so. OH; Mackenzie Sloger, fr. OH
Worth noting: Despite returning All-MSC players Owens and Krueger, it’s somewhat of a new look for the Bulldogs after seven seniors graduated. Owens, a 5-11 third-year starter, had a team-high 130 kills, which ranked No. 5 among MSC players, and 50 blocks. Krueger (217 assists in 2022) also had 49 kills, creating options of a one- or two-setter offense with Cameron (163 assists), promoted in mid-season as a freshman. The 6-1 Blomgren had a team-best 54 blocks. Tyler (117 digs) and DiBattista should anchor the defense. The 5-10 Sloger, whose parents played collegiately, and 5-8 Boyle could contribute. This year’s one-division MSC also includes Elmwood Park, Ridgewood and Westmont. “R-B has a new and fresh team this season,” Staib-Lipinski said. “Our goal is to win the conference and make it past regionals.”
St. Francis
Coach: Lisa Ston
Last season’s record: 30-12, 7-2 Metro Suburban Conference.
Top returning players: Addy Horner, jr., S/RS; Anna Paquette, sr., OH/L; KK Dumpit, sr., S; Catherine D’Orazio, DS; Liv Basel, S; Emma Delaney, jr.; Shay McMillen, sr., OH.
Top new players: Brooklyn Johnson, MH.
Worth noting: Wisconsin recruit Horner leads a ton of experience back from the group that won St. Francis’ 13th state championship last fall. Horner, a 6-foot-2, setter/rightside, had 321 kills, 372 assists, 145 digs, 80 aces and 65 blocks as a sophomore. Paquette, third on St. Francis in kills last year, and assist leader Dumpit, who had close to 500 as a junior, are other key returners. The Spartans are rejoining the GCAC with IC Catholic.
“We are excited about our experienced returning players and the leadership they bring,” Ston said. “It will be fun to watch this group develop chemistry and learn to compete as one unit. This year’s team is driven to be successful and motivated to be highly competitive in every match we play. We have 10 seniors who will all contribute to the success of our team. Returning to the GCAC is exciting and will certainly prepare us for the postseason.”
Timothy Christian
Coach: Scott Piersma (10th year, 259-95)
Last season’s record: 31-8
Top returners: Abby VanderWal, jr., OH; Bella Potempa, so.; Clare McQuade, sr., L; Hope Huizinga sr., OH; Addy Vogelzang, sr., M.
Key newcomers: Ella Rickert, so., Middle; Elizabeth Alex, so., Setter
Worth noting: Piersma, whose team was a Class 2A sectional finalist a year ago, has every reason to be excited about the 2023 campaign. VanderWal, a Texas recruit, had 440 kills at a .441 percentage with 276 digs, 52 aces and 31 blocks last season. Potempa had 122 kills, 173 digs, 51 aces and 20 blocks, McQuade 21 digs, 42 assists and 15 aces, Huizinga 147 kills, 130 digs, 28 aces and 15 blocks and Vogelzang 85 kills and 50 blocks.
“We return a large core of our team, losing a middle and a setter,” the coach said. “With that in mind, we are hoping for another great season. Having Abby, Bella, and Hope back as a trio on the outside and right side, along with Addy in the middle, we have a whole lot of offensive firepower as a multi-headed monster that is tough to stop offensively. We’re hoping to perform well in the new Chicago Christian Conference against Aurora Christian, Chicago Hope Academy, Christ the King, St. Edward, Bishop McNamara, Chicago Christian, Wheaton Academy, and Marian Central Catholic. After a sectional-championship appearance in 2022, we will be looking to get back to a sectional championship and hopefully make a state run in Class 2A.” The Trojans will be without VanderWal until Aug. 28 because she is playing for Team USA in the U21 World Championships in Mexico. She just finished competing in Croatia at the U19 World Championships where Team USA won the gold.
Westmont
Coach: Jason Gentile (1st year)
Last season’s record: 15-20
Top returners: Jade Curtis, sr., OH; Gianna Ricciardi, sr., S; Defne Barkan, sr., OH; Key newcomers: Denali Belmonte, sr., DS/L; Annikah Engstrom, sr., MH; Natasha Shamarina-Ege, sr., MH; Briseis Stanescu, sr., OH/RS; Daylah Belmonte, jr., DS/L
Worth noting: “The strength of our team will be the belief we have in each other and the want to fight for everyone on the floor,” Gentile said. “We have a strong core of athletes who want to put in the work needed to be successful and challenge themselves every day. What has me excited about this group as a coach is knowing that these athletes want to get better every single day. They are coachable, ask questions and will do whatever it takes for the team to succeed.”
Wheaton Academy
Coach: Leah Dunlap (2nd year)
Last season’s record: 12-18
Top returners: Kiki Shields, Kiera Morrison, Abby Rathbun
Key newcomers: Katelyn Kulesza, jr., setter, Mary Partrick, jr., OH
Worth noting: Dunlap says this is a very competitive group. “Practices have been great and the girls are really fighting for positions,” she said. “We are a smaller team than last year, with only 11 girls on varsity, and all of them are committed to the program’s success.”
Wheaton North
Coach: Justin Hineman
Last season’s record: 21-16 overall; 3-4 in DuKane Conference, fifth place
Top returners: Olivia Zamis, jr. MH; Halina Istanbouli, jr. OH; Delaney Ingbretson, sr. DS; Juju Fender, sr. S
Key newcomers: Izzy Gibbons, jr. S/RS; Mackenzie Nettles, jr. OH/RS; Emily Rochford, fr. S/RS; Ellie Danly, sr. S; Mary Kate Whittington, so. OH/RS; Emilia Lee, jr. DS; Kate Koliopolous, jr. DS; Hannah Van Denend, so. MH/RS; Aleksa Vasiliauskas, sr. RS/OH; Ella Petruczenko, sr. MH; Mirabel Barbera, sr. DS; Makayla Hammer, so. OH
Worth noting: Coming off their first 20-win season since 2017, the Falcons seek to continue the momentum with excellent depth that includes several underclassmen. Last season, the 6-3 Zamis had a team-high 74 blocks and was second in kills (116). Fender shared second with 33 aces and added 90 assists. Hineman anticipates trying multiple lineups early to find his best combinations and relying on strong serving to disrupt opponents’ systems. “We have girls that have made significant improvements this off-season and are ready to prove they belong (in our lineup),” Hineman said.
Wheaton Warrenville South
Coach: Bill Schreier
Last season’s record: 22-15 overall; 5-2 in DuKane Conference, tied for fifth place
Top returners: Rebecca Bellows, sr. S; Lauren Coyne, jr. OH; Maddy Mlady, sr. MH; Brooke Allred, sr. MH
Key newcomers: Mackenzie Krzus, so. OH; Katie Dragas, so. MH; Cate Cassin, jr. OH
Worth noting: The Tigers are even taller than 2022 and have an experienced talent base. Bellows, the 6-1 setter committed to Wake Forest, is a fourth-year starter. Nationally-rated 6-3 college prospect Coyle, who was IVCA honorable mention all-state, and the 6-0 Mlady are third-year starters. The three captains are joined by 6-1 Allred as returning starters. “We will go through some growing pains early as we incorporate younger players with our returners, but the talent in the gym cannot be denied,” Schreier said. Bellows, the Tigers’ 2021 kills leader, switched last season to setter, her more natural position. Now moving to their more natural attack spots are Coyne, the 2022 leader in kills and aces, and Mlady, the blocks leader the past two seasons. Add to that offensive firepower from newcomers complemented by solid ball control and defense. “It is going to be exciting to see what they accomplish,” Schreier said.
Willowbrook
Coach: Irene Mason
Last season’s record: 36-3 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Gold, first place
Top returners: Calli Kenny, sr. S; Hannah Kenny, jr. S/RS; Elle Bruschuk, sr. MB; Anna Mariner, jr. OH; Elisa Chivilo, sr. DS; Keri Ostrowski, sr. DS; Eliza Ramey, sr. MB
Key newcomers: Lily Javier, jr. OH; Wendy Pollak, jr. OH/RS
Worth noting: The past two seasons, Warriors have won 73 matches and reached the 2021 super-sectional and 2022 sectional final. With five returning starters, led by sisters and college recruits Calli Kenny (Marquette) and Hannah Kenny (Louisville), expectations are soaring. “The energy in the gym has been electric. The girls have all been competing and training hard all summer, and it shows,” Mason said. “We will continue to be intense, hard-working and enthusiastic on defense and we have quite a few terminators on offense.” Both Kennys were IVCA honorable mention all-state last season. The 5-9 Calli, a three-time all-conference setter, had team bests of 259 kills, a .356 attack percentage and 78 aces with 322 assists. The 5-7 Hannah, twice all-conference, had a team-best 376 assists, 248 kills and .335 attack percentage with 29 blocks, 59 aces. The 5-10 Bruschuk led in blocks (43), Chivilo was third in serve receptions (109) and Marinier was fourth in kills (104). “This group has the potential to be the greatest volleyball team Willowbrook’s ever seen,” Mason said.
York
Coach: Danny Piwowarczyk
Last season’s record: 26-12 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver, fourth place
Top returners: Emelyn Stettin, sr. S/OPP; Jessie Trapp, jr. OH; Amalia Toliopoulos, so. S/OPP/OH; Addy Hesch, sr. L; Piper Barber, sr. L
Key newcomers: Katie Day, so. OPP/OH; Lilly Roach, jr. MH
Worth noting: The Dukes have eight seniors and return six starters and 11 postseason players who contributed to their first regional title and 20-win season since 2019. The 5-11 Stettin and 5-9 Trapp earned 2022 All-WSC Silver honors and were IVCA all-state honorable mention. Stettin had a team-high 50 aces after a single-school record 59 in 2021, and was second with 356 assists and third with 171 kills. Trapp had a team-best 275 kills with a .247 attack percentage. Hesch (204), Stettin (176) and Barber (153) were third through fifth in digs. Recruited as a setter, Toliopoulos was fourth with 136 kills in her breakout freshman debut. A late callup, Day had 16 blocks in 24 sets. “There is a lot of talent on this roster,” Piwowarczyk said.