Boys Cross Country: Suburban Life team-by-team preview capsules

The boys cross country season is underway, and here are Bill Stone’s previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
HEAD COACH: Kevin Renicker
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch
ILXCTF 2021 POSTSEASON: 14th at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, sixth at Oswego East Regional, won East Suburban Catholic Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Ryan Amidei and Charlie Phelan and sophomores Aiden Hulett and Finn Richards
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Jonah Koplinski, and Danny Shannon and sophomores Payton Knox, Quinn Knox, Jeff Lange and Griffin Schneid
Downers Grove North
HEAD COACH: John Sipple
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 3 MileSplitIL, No. 7 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Third at 3A state meet (179 points), second at Hinsdale Central Sectional, won Lyons Township Regional, third at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Topher Ferris (60th, No. 4 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), juniors Caden Weber (61st, No. 5, Suburban Life All-Area) and Ryan Eddington (100th, No. 6) and senior Asa Gaspar (145th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Leo Gartlan, Jonathan Hogg and Ellis Sioukas
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Zach Bender and Curtis Mysleweic and Caden Weber and sophomores John Courtney, Colin Finn, Ryan Gustis, Owen Kelly, Grant Schroder and Brady Travers and freshman Philip Cupial, Brennan Hardy, Louie Kraus, Andrew Novak and Will Surratt.
Downers Grove South
HEAD COACH: Brian Caldwell
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 22 MileSplitIL, No. 28 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 18th at 3A state meet (440 points), sixth at Hinsdale Central Sectional, won West Suburban Gold Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Jeffrey Spirek (144th, No. 4 team finisher) and Carter Smott (155th, No. 5) and junior Josh Poeschel (164th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Shane Hosty
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Jeremy Wilczak, Nolan Crooks, Colin McLaughlin and Logan Rodi, sophomore Billy Neumann and junior Anthony Addante
Fenwick
HEAD COACH: Dave Rill
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 2 ILXCTF, No. 12 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Won 2A state championship (120 points), won Fenton Sectional, won Kaneland Regional, won Chicago Catholic League Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Grayden Rill (All-State 8th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area) and juniors Nate McKillop (All-State 20th, No. 2, Suburban Life All-Area) and Dean O’Bryan (33rd, No. 3)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Grant Scheitler and Michael Domke and sophomore Chris Zielinski
Glenbard East
HEAD COACH: Andrew Adduci
2021 POSTSEASON: 17th at 3A Lake Park Sectional, fourth at Proviso West Regional, fifth at Upstate East Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Ryan Van Dam, senior Cooper Hoffmann and junior Chris Hallerud
VARSITY NEWCOMER: Freshman Mason Hephner
Glenbard South
HEAD COACH: Doug Gorski
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 6 ILXCTF and MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 12th at 2A state meet (336 points), sixth at Fenton Sectional, fifth at Kaneland Regional, second at Upstate Eight Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Ryan Chung (62nd, No. 1 team finisher) and Caleb Walter (71st, No. 2), junior Jaden Frederick (111th, No. 4), senior Matthew King (156th, No. 5) and juniors Tim Jochum (171st, No. 6) and Ben Zima (210th, No. 7)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Mike Bailey and Lucas Newman and sophomore Luke VanTholen
Glenbard West
HEAD COACH: Kyle Nugent
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch
ILXCTF 2021 POSTSEASON: 10th at 3A Lake Park Sectional, second at Proviso West Regional, sixth at West Suburban Silver Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Owen Reifel and Anthony Nitti
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Matthew Verbiscer and Nolan Nuccio, juniors Gio Hernandez, Julian Hernandez, Chuck Halden and Drew Bennett, sophomores Ryan Fader, Graham Faris, Cayden Camp, Brandon Carpenter and Liam Grady and freshman Nile Woods
Hinsdale Central
HEAD COACH: Jim Westphal
2022 3A PRESEASON RANKINGS: No. 1 ILXCTF, No. 1 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Second at 3A state meet (175 points), third at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, second at Lyons Township Regional, won West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Dan Watcke (All-State 14th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), junior Aden Bandukwala (29th, No. 2, Suburban Life All-Area) and seniors Jesse Gamboa (131st, No. 6) and Michael Skora (148th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Kyle Doorhy and Grant Miller
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors James Gruber and Josh Smak
Hinsdale South
HEAD COACH: Jim Dickerson
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF and MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 2A Kaneland Regional, fifth at West Suburban Gold Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Adam Fournier, Aaron Koehler, Kayden Miller and Jaitin Pallath and junior Mason White
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Owen Atkinson, junior Toqir Mir, sophomores Dziugas Meiliulis and Ethan Frankel and freshmen Wojtek Gilarski, Colton Lin and Max Fernandez Cin
IC Catholic Prep
HEAD COACH: Joe Hughes
2021 POSTSEASON: 15th at 1A Lisle Sectional, sixth at Harvest Christian Regional, individuals at Metro Suburban Red Meet
VARSITY NEWCOMER: Junior Charlie Castillo
Lemont
HEAD COACH: Jon DeGuzman
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 2A Metamora Sectional; won Thornridge Regional, won South Suburban Blue Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Adam Bromberek, Liam Carey, Carson Elko, Ryan O’Donnell and junior Jack Davey
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Ben Breszach and Alex Fako and sophomores Jammir Aloya and Adam Mustafa
Lyons Township
HEAD COACH: Mike Danner
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 9 ILXCTF, No. 16 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 12th at 3A state meet (298 points), fifth at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, third at Lyons Township Regional, second at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Nick Strayer (46th, No. 2 team finisher), senior Aidan Collins (104th, No. 4), junior Cillian Henning (133rd, No. 6) and senior Matt McGovern (182nd, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEE: Senior Mike Ferrell
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Ed Coyne, Reuben Guevara and Jack Meyers, juniors Brendan Whelton, Vincent Stobbart, Max Washchuk, John Barrette, Theo Sullivan and Aidan Fouilard, sophomores John O’Halloran, Ben Wugazzer, Issac Constas and Aaron Obert and freshman Patrick Collins
Montini
HEAD COACH: Eric Brechtel
2021 POSTSEASON: 11th at 1A Lisle Sectional, fifth at Bishop McNamara Regional, sixth at Chicago Catholic League Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Sophomore Nolan Ferris (115th)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Hugh Flannery and Gabe Bianco
Morton
HEAD COACH: Bill Bloom
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 3A Lyons Township Regional, second at West Suburban Gold Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Alex Aragon, seniors Fernando Quintana and Adrian Alcantar and junior Manuel Soto
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Nicolas Aragon, Anthony Lopez, Alan DeLaLuz and Sebastian Mantilla, sophomores Marco Martinez, Valentino Diaz and Zachary Bacci and freshmen Alex Rodriguez and Orlando Sandoval
Nazareth
HEAD COACH: Michael Sliwinski
2021 POSTSEASON: 10th at 2A Kaneland Regional, eighth at East Suburban Catholic Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors John Mowrer, Patrick Titzer and Noah Guzman, junior Hagan Perfect and sophomores Dan McGill
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Daniel Lewis and Drew Hyland
Riverside-Brookfield
HEAD COACH: Jack Brady
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 2 MileSplitIL, No. 3 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON RESULTS: Fifth at 2A state meet (235 points), third at Fenton Sectional, third at Kaneland Regional, won Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Juniors Cooper Marrs (All-State 22nd, No. 2 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), Jack O’Brien (30th, No. 3), Hayden Marrs (139th, No. 4) and Will Kallas (142nd, No. 5), senior Zack Gaynor (158th, No. 6) and junior Brennan Lester (195th, No. 7)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Evan McMullen and Misaael Herrera and sophomore Brady Norman
St. Francis
HEAD COACH: Scott Nelson
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 4 ILXCTF, No. 7 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 11th at 2A state meet (310 points), seventh at Fenton Sectional, fourth at Kaneland Regional, second at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Sam Andrzejewski (74th, No. 1 team finisher), Daniel O’Connell (77th, No. 2) and Andrew Hernandez (80th, No. 3) and juniors Charlie Coyle (116th, No. 6) and Brendan Spahn (199th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Joseph Kolker and James Keegan
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Jacob Keough and Nick Sachse, junior Charlie Fischesser, sophomores Gavin Grover and freshmen Michael Coco, Ian Dimler, Patrick Kolker, Yaahn Mody and Nolan Kiley
Timothy Christian
HEAD COACH: Erica Plaisier
2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF and MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 12th at 1A Lisle Sectional, fifth at Harvest Christian Regional, won Metro Suburban Red Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Alex Becker, Luke Hubbard and Joseph Miller, juniors Tyce Plaisier, Gio Molina and Josh Bemister, and sophomores Ryan McKenzie and Richie Meszaros.
Westmont
HEAD COACH: Rainy Kaplan
2021 POSTSEASON: 13th at 1A Lisle Sectional, sixth at Bishop McNamara Regional, second at Metro Suburban Red Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Tim Rosland (85th)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Henry O’Connor and Paul Tikhiy, junior Kaleb Sica and sophomore Quintin Jarlson
Wheaton Academy
HEAD COACH: Chris Felinski
2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: No. 28 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 15th at 1A state meet (379), third at Lisle Sectional, second at Harvest Christian Regional; fifth at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Shaymis Powell (4-165th, No. 4 team finisher), senior Joshua Strzalka (193rd, No. 6) and junior Joseph Urban (212th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Jerry Lin and sophomore Joshua Chatfield
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Luke Dorn and Danny O’Carroll, Michael Osielski and freshmen Toby Morden, Luke Osterholm and TJ Sias
Wheaton North
HEAD COACH: Nate Roe
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 18 MileSplitIL, No. 23 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 15th at 3A state meet (409 points), third at Lake Park Sectional, second at St. Charles East Regional, second at DuKane Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Caleb Youngstedt (125th, No. 3 team finisher), sophomore Aidan Murphy (165th, No. 5) and seniors Ben Shebar (187th, No. 6) and Aidan Herbel (197th, No. 7)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Simeon Turner, Hudson Romaine, Dixon Stapleton and Jason Aviles and juniors Jude Hubbard and Isaac Schuda
Wheaton Warrenville South
HEAD COACH: Chris Kuntz
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 13 MileSplitIL, No. 15 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 19th at 3A state meet (440 points), fourth at Lake Park Sectional, third at St. Charles East Regional, third at DuKane Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Nathan Virginelli (70th, No. 2 team finisher), senior Lucas Yonker (136th, No. 4), senior Colin Nelson (179th, No. 5), senior Samuel Cruz (208th, No. 6), senior Caleb Hatzinger (231st, No. 7)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Josiah Narayanan and Aiden Noel
Willowbrook
HEAD COACH: TJ Artman
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 3A Proviso West Regional, fourth at West Suburban Gold Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Kevin Diederich, Charlie Hayes and Garrett Williams, sophomores Kasen Blain and Jake Skibbie and junior Declan Abercrombie
VARSITY NEWCOMER: Junior Sam McNeilly
York
HEAD COACH: Charlie Kern
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 20 ILXCTF, No. 23 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 3A state meet (256 points), won Lake Park Sectional, won Proviso West Regional, fourth at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Aidan Hill (83rd, No. 4 team finisher)
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Luke Lestina, Danny O’Shaughnessy, Payton Bryk and Jack Carroll