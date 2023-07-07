Bags, Brew and BBQ to return in Elmhurst

Designed as an event at which friends can gather, Bags, Brew and BBQ will return from 6-9 p.m. July 22 on the back lawn of Wilder Mansion, presented by the Elmhurst Park District .

“When we hosted the first Bags, Brew and BBQ in 2019, 500 people attended,” Director of Marketing and Communications Kari Felkamp said in a news release. “That event was so successful that we added an Adult Egg Hunt back in March, and more than 200 adults braved the weather on one of the coldest days of the year. It’s safe to say that adults in Elmhurst know how to have fun.”

The upcoming event will feature games such as bags, bocce and inflatable yard games. Guests are invited to grab an adult beverage, explore menu offerings from a variety of food trucks, or just sit and enjoy some music. The gathering is free and open to ages 21 and older.

The park district’s previous strategic planning efforts – known as Vision 2020 – had the main goal of reorienting plans in line with community feedback. The feedback included the desire for more recreation opportunities specifically for adults. It prompted district staff to create the summer event dubbed Bags, Brew and BBQ.

“Many residents explained that although they love bringing their families to our events, they wanted a chance to leave the kids at home and have fun with friends, too,” Felkamp said. “Bags, Brew and BBQ is the perfect example of taking the community’s feedback and giving residents what they want.”

The district has become increasingly dedicated to providing adult recreation opportunities that are both engaging and diverse, including offering dance, fitness, pickle ball, tennis, sports leagues and trips, according to the release.

People who love being creative can embrace their inner artist and register for one of the many special interest programs such as Recreating the Masters or watercolor painting. Related to health and wellness are programs including Meditation Medley or Feel Better Workshops. One can enroll in athletic leagues or programs like softball or basketball. Those who want to explore new sights can take trips to places like Grant Park, Burpee Museum of Natural History, Wrigley Field and other destinations.

For information on events and programs, visit epd.org.