The top 9 pizza places in and around the Cook County area

Here are the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area, as picked by our readers. Which is your favorite?
Click here to see more readers choice results.
Click here to see our top 10 list of best pizza places in DuPage County.
Ledo’s
Where: 5525 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525
Phone: 708-354-4500
Hours: Monday Closed. Tuesday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Ledo’s Pizza - Countryside, IL, Twitter - @EatLedosPizza, Instagram - Ledo’s Pizza in Countryside.
Aurelio’s Pizza
Where: 1455 W Lake St Addison , IL 60101. Click here to list list of locations.
Phone: 630-889-9560
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Addison Aurelio’s.
Paisans Pizzeria & Bar
Where: 6226 W. Ogden Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
Phone: 708-484-5325
Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Paisans Pizzeria And Bar (Berwyn).
Benny’s Pizza
Where: 6806 West 26th Street Berwyn, IL 60402.
Phone: 708-749-1771
Hours: Monday & Tuesday - Closed. Wednesday - Thursday 1:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday - 1:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Benny’s Pizza.
Antonino’s Ristorante
Where: 701 W. Hillgrove Ave. LaGrange, IL 60525
Phone: 708-579-9191
Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Antonino’s Ristorante, Twitter - @Antoninos_Rist, Instagram - Antonino’s Ristorante
Beggars Pizza
Where: 621 Roosevelt Rd, Maywood, IL 60153
Phone: 708-343-8000
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Beggars Pizza - Maywood.
Salerno’s Pizzeria & R. Bar
Where: 821 Burlington Ave. Western Springs, IL 60558
Phone: 708-246-8668
Hours: Monday - Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., Thursday - Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Salerno’s Pizzeria & R.Bar - Western Springs, Instagram - Salernos Western Springs.
Lucca’s Pizzeria & Ristorante
Where: 108 W. Burlington Ave., La Grange, IL 60525
Phone: 708-354-9990
Hours: Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Lucca’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Twitter - @Luccaspizzeria, Instagram - luccaspizzeria
Villa Nova Stickney
Where: 6821 W Pershing Rd. Stickney, IL 60402
Phone: 708-788-2944
Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Villa Nova Stickney.