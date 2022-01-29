The top 9 pizza places in and around the Cook County area

Here are the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area, as picked by our readers. Which is your favorite?

Ledo's Pizza in Countryside was voted the finest pizza place in the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Ledo's Pizza Facebook page)

Where: 5525 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525

Phone: 708-354-4500

Hours: Monday Closed. Tuesday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Ledo’s Pizza - Countryside, IL, Twitter - @EatLedosPizza, Instagram - Ledo’s Pizza in Countryside.

Aurelio's Pizza in Addison was named one of the finest pizza places in the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Aurelio's Pizza Facebook page)

Where: 1455 W Lake St Addison , IL 60101. Click here to list list of locations.

Phone: 630-889-9560

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Addison Aurelio’s.

Paisans Pizzeria & Bar in Berwyn was named one of the finest pizza places in the Cook County area as picked by readers in 2021. (Photo from Paisans Pizzeria & Bar Facebook page)

Where: 6226 W. Ogden Ave Berwyn, IL 60402

Phone: 708-484-5325

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Paisans Pizzeria And Bar (Berwyn).

Benny’s Pizza

Benny's Pizza in Brewyn was voted in the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Benny's Pizza Facebook page)

Where: 6806 West 26th Street Berwyn, IL 60402.

Phone: 708-749-1771

Hours: Monday & Tuesday - Closed. Wednesday - Thursday 1:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday - 1:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Benny’s Pizza.

Antonino's Ristorante in La Grange was voted in the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Antonino's Ristorante Facebook page)

Where: 701 W. Hillgrove Ave. LaGrange, IL 60525

Phone: 708-579-9191

Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Antonino’s Ristorante, Twitter - @Antoninos_Rist, Instagram - Antonino’s Ristorante

Beggars Pizza in Maywood was voted in the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area in 2021 by readers. (Photo from Beggars Pizza Facebook page)

Where: 621 Roosevelt Rd, Maywood, IL 60153

Phone: 708-343-8000

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Beggars Pizza - Maywood.

Salerno's Pizzeria & R.Bar - Western Springs was voted in the top nine for finest pizza places in and around the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Salerno's Pizzeria & R.Bar - Western Springs Facebook page)

Where: 821 Burlington Ave. Western Springs, IL 60558

Phone: 708-246-8668

Hours: Monday - Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., Thursday - Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Salerno’s Pizzeria & R.Bar - Western Springs, Instagram - Salernos Western Springs.

Lucca's Pizzeria & Ristorante in La Grange was voted in the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Lucca's Pizzeria & Ristorante Facebook page)

Where: 108 W. Burlington Ave., La Grange, IL 60525

Phone: 708-354-9990

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Lucca’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Twitter - @Luccaspizzeria, Instagram - luccaspizzeria

Villa Nova Stickney in Stickney was named in the top nine pizza places in and around the Cook County area by readers in 2021. (Photo from Villa Nova Stickney Facebook page)

Where: 6821 W Pershing Rd. Stickney, IL 60402

Phone: 708-788-2944

Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Villa Nova Stickney.