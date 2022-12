Here is a list of the top 10 pizza places in DuPage County as picked by our readers. Which is your favorite?

Click here to see a complete list of DuPage County readers choice results.

Zazzo's Pizza and Bar in Westmont was named the finest pizza place in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Zazzo's Pizza & Bar - Westmont Facebook page).

Address: 200 W Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: 630-796-2220

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Zazzo’s Pizza and Bar. Instagram - Zazzo’s Pizza and Bar.

Lou Malnati's Pizza was named one of the finest pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Lou Malnati's Facebook page)

Address: Multiple locations. Click here to see list of locations, hours and contact information.

Social Media: Facebook - Lou Malnati’s. Twitter - @LouMalnatis. Instagram - loumalnatis. YouTube - Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

Armand's Pizzeria in Elmhurst was named one of the finest pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Armand's Pizzeria Facebook page)

Address: 105 W. First St., Elmhurst, IL. Click here to view a list of all locations around Illinois.

Phone: 630-782-5800

Hours: Monday - Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Armand’s Pizza.

Angelo's Pizza in Downers Grove was voted in the top 10 finest pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Angelo's Pizza Facebook page)

Address: 1001 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515

Phone: 630-969-4394

Hours: Monday Closed, Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Angelo’s Pizza

Papa Passero's in Westmont was voted in the top 10 finest pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Papa Passero's Family Pizzeria Facebook page)

Address: 6326 S Cass Ave , Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: 630-963-7660

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Papa Passero’s Family Pizzeria

Roberto's Ristorante & Pizzeria in Elmhurst was voted in the top 10 pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Roberto's Ristorante & Pizzeria Facebook page)

Address: 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Phone: 630-279-8486

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria. Instagram - Roberto’s.

Skuddlebutts Pizza & Catering in Dowers Grove was voted in the top 10 pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Skuddlebutts Pizza & Catering Facebook page)

Address: 440 Ogden Avenue Downers Grove, IL

Phone: 630-964-6688

Hours: Monday - Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Skuddlebutts. Twitter - @Skuddlebutts.

Barones Of Glen Ellyn in Glen Ellyn was voted in the top 10 pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Barones Of Glen Ellyn Facebook page) (© Karly Tearney Photography)

Address: 475 Pennsylvania Ave. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Phone: 630-858-0555

Hours: Monday - Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Saturday 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Barone’s of Glen Ellyn. Instagram - barones_glenellyn

Mamma Maria’s Pizzeria

Mama Maria's Pizza in Bensenville was voted in the top 10 pizza places in DuPage County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Mamma Maria’s Pizzeria in Bensenville Facebook page)

Address: 438 S York Rd, Bensenville, IL

Phone: 630-350-9550

Hours: Monday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Mamma Maria’s Pizzeria in Bensenville

Address: 5115 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515. Click here to see list of locations.

Phone: 630-435-5999

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Giordano’s Pizza (Downers Grove, IL). Twitter - @GiordanosPizza. Instagram - Giordano’s Pizza. Yelp - Giordano’s.