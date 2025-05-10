Freshman Jordyn Sashin’s two goals lead Downers Grove North past Downers Grove South

Downers Grove North’s Jordyn Sashin (11) moves the ball ahead of Downers Grove South’s Mallory Crowley during a game on May 10, 2025 at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

DOWNERS GROVE – Downers Grove North forward Jordyn Sashin was a little apprehensive about being one of two freshmen to make the varsity team this season.

“I will admit I was nervous at the start because I had never played with these girls before,” Sashin said. “But everyone on the team was encouraging me and they put my spirits up, and after that I felt so comfortable.”

So comfortable that she played like an old pro during her first game against crosstown rival Downers Grove South.

“Coming in as a freshman, it’s so much pressure but also so many nerves,” Downers North senior midfielder Lexi Keown said. “I remember me as a freshman, it was so nerve-wracking, and Jordyn just handles it so well.

“She acts like a senior and upperclassman. She stays so composed and she’s helped us so much this season. I’m so proud of her.”

There was much to be proud of on Saturday. Sashin scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lead the host Trojans to a 3-0 victory over the Mustangs at Carstens Field.

It was the first two-goal game of Sashin’s brief high school career and the first time the Trojans (8-6-4) have beaten the Mustangs (5-8-2) since 2013. They had been 0-5-4 against them since then.

“I’m so happy right now,” Keown said. “I needed to beat them at least once and today was such a good game, getting a good team win. I’m so excited because I know we deserved that win.”

Downers Grove South’s Ashley Molinari (23) kicks the ball as Downers Grove North’s Lexi Keown defends during a game on May 10, 2025 at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Keown didn’t score but it was her strong play in the midfield and powerful shooting from distance that but pressure on Downers South’s defense, especially in the first half. Twelve of Downers North’s 15 shots were on target, with Downers South goalkeeper Delia Whaley making nine saves.

It was Keown who began the play that led to the first goal. Whaley stopped her 25-yard rocket as well as a rebound from Finley Werner. But the Mustangs could not clear it and Sashin stepped up and scored on a 15-yard shot with 27:04 left in the second half.

“We had a really good build up and we’ve been working on our shots lately at practice,” Sashin said. “It kind of ricocheted and then we were there on the spot.”

The Trojans increased their lead less than three minutes later when sophomore Campbell Thulin converted a corner kick at the 24:20 mark.

Keown and Sashin hooked up again for the final goal. Keown sent an entry pass to Sashin, who was double-teamed at the top of the box.

With no one coming to help her, Sashin appeared to have nowhere to go, but after an intense battled that lasted nearly 10 seconds, Sashin hacked the ball free, turned a defender and beat Whaley with a 12-yard shot inside the right post with 9:03 remaining.

“I did get a little stuck,” Sashin said. “But at those times you’ve just kind of have to go it with full force and eventually they will take a bad touch, and that’s when you can go for the shot.”

Downers North coach Martin Manzke was impressed with Sashin’s determination.

“On top of it, her back has been hurting her and she powered through it,” Manzke said. “Didn’t even care, just said, ‘This one is mine.’

“She’s been a real asset to the team. She’s fit in super well and I’m very proud of her.”

The Mustangs mustered only four shots but Downers South coach Chris Hernandez was more concerned with their defense.

“The first goal that came in, wish we would have held on to it a little bit, but we’ve got to react to those moments,” Hernandez said. “We can’t anticipate that things are going to go smoothly, especially with wind like this. You’ve got to anticipate that secondary ball and we were kind of caught scrambling.

“Third goal, they had one forward up top. We should have cleared the ball and we didn’t. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot by not clearing that opportunity. We know they are dangerous with some strong players up top.”

Downers Grove North’s Campbell Thulin (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a game against Downers Grove South on May 10, 2025 at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

The Trojans, who are seeded eighth, two spots behind Downers South, at the Downers Grove South Sectional, are becoming more dangerous as the playoffs near. They’ve won four straight games, which include wins over No. 2 seed Oak Park River Forest and No. 5 seed Lyons.

Beating the Mustangs was the cherry at the end of a great week.

“I think the first half we came out a little bit slow and we didn’t play to our full potential,” Keown said. “But I’d say the second half, getting all the shots on the goalie and the way we came out it, was so intense and we did so well.

“Eventually getting all those shots just broke them down. We were the better team and we came out and proved it.”