Sign-ups open for Make Music Wheaton, returning June 21

The Wheaton Fine and Cultural Arts Commission is now accepting sign-ups for Make Music Wheaton 2025, an annual celebration of music from around the world, held June 21. Wheaton will be part of this global event, which is taking place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries.

The event aims to generate a continuous soundscape of music for all to enjoy in indoor and outdoor spaces throughout Wheaton. It is free and open to the public. Last year’s event included music at numerous locations, interactive music classes and more.

The Fine and Cultural Arts Commission encourages musicians of all skill levels to participate in the event. There is no audition process, and the event is open to performers of all ages and genres. Restaurants, businesses and community organizations can also participate by offering their locale as a venue. The only requirements are that the performance space be open to the public and free to attend.

To participate as a musician or venue, register online at makemusicday.org/wheaton. The commission will match venues with musicians and provide the list of performances for the community to attend.