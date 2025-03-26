‘Cannonball Moments’ author to give Bernardin Lecture at Elmhurst University

Eric Clayton, author of “Cannonball Moments: Telling Your Story,” “Deepening Your Faith” and “My Life with the Jedi: The Spirituality of Star Wars” will present “Embracing Cannonball Moments: How Ignatian Spirituality Helps Us Share Our Stories and Deepen Our Faith” as this year’s Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Lecture at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. April 9, via Zoom.

In addition to his writing, Clayton is the deputy director for communications at the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States. His writing has appeared in National Catholic Reporter, U.S. Catholic magazine, and other publications. His weekly column, “Now Discern This,” has won numerous awards from the Catholic Media Association.

Admission to the lecture is free. For more information and to join the lecture, visit elmhurst.edu/cultural.