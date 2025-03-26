March 26, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

‘Cannonball Moments’ author to give Bernardin Lecture at Elmhurst University

By Shaw Local News Network
Eric Clayton, author of Cannonball Moments: Telling Your Story, Deepening Your Faith and My Life with the Jedi: The Spirituality of Star Wars will present “Embracing Cannonball Moments: How Ignatian Spirituality Helps Us Share Our Stories and Deepen Our Faith” as this year’s Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Lecture at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025 via Zoom.

Eric Clayton (Photo provided by Elmhurst University)

Eric Clayton, author of “Cannonball Moments: Telling Your Story,” “Deepening Your Faith” and “My Life with the Jedi: The Spirituality of Star Wars” will present “Embracing Cannonball Moments: How Ignatian Spirituality Helps Us Share Our Stories and Deepen Our Faith” as this year’s Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Lecture at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. April 9, via Zoom.

In addition to his writing, Clayton is the deputy director for communications at the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States. His writing has appeared in National Catholic Reporter, U.S. Catholic magazine, and other publications. His weekly column, “Now Discern This,” has won numerous awards from the Catholic Media Association.

Admission to the lecture is free. For more information and to join the lecture, visit elmhurst.edu/cultural.

ElmhurstDuPage CountyLocalLocal News
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois