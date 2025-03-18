Suburban Life softball previews for the 2025 season

Wheaton North's Reagan Crosthwaite (21) is all smiles after hitting a home run during the game in 2024 while taking on Glenbard North High School. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

The high school softball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Janet Royal (first season)

Last year’s record: 22-7, 10-2, second East Suburban Catholic, 4A regional champion

Top returning players: Angela Horejs, sr., SS, Lanie Rosner, so., C/U, Sophie Rosner, so., P/U.

Key newcomer: Esther Rossi, so., IF

Worth noting: Royal takes over for Jerry Schilf, who enjoyed a 20-plus-year run at Benet. Royal played for Schilf, was an assistant under him and co-head coach in 2024. Benet is coming off a 2024 campaign where it won its fourth regional title in a row. Sophie Rosner was the ESCC pitcher of the year after going 11-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 106 strikeouts as a freshman a year ago. She also hit .321 (.595 slugging) with five homers and 32 RBIs. Her sister, Lanie, hit .400 (.600 slugging) with seven doubles and 21 RBIs. Horejs is back at shortstop after hitting .333 (.505 slugging) with three homers, 26 RBIs and 32 runs scored. Royal has seven seniors on the team.

“Our strength will be the leadership that our seniors will put into getting the team to play as one,” Royal said. “We lost some strong offensive bats, but these seniors are ready to step up and prove that our team is going to be strong. We have solid pitching depth (Sophie Rosner and Gianna Cunningham) in the circle, and our defense will definitely help keep us in games.” Royal called the Rosner sisters “the hardest-working players out there,” she said. “Both of them are always present giving their all and their success will show from it.” Royal said the ESCC will be loaded again with Marist and Joliet Catholic providing strong competition, in particular.

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Eric Landschoot

Last year’s record: 24-9 overall, 11-1 West Suburban Silver (first place), lost to Marist 1-0 (12 innings) in sectional championship.

Top returning players: Ashlynn Durkin, sr., P/1B; Libby Encina, sr., C; Sammy Lehnherr, sr., IF/OF; Sofia Barofsky, sr., IF/C; Ella Bonk, jr., OF/IF; Vik Czech, so., IF.

Worth noting: The Trojans, ranked 10th in the Illinois Coaches Association preseason Class 4A poll, return six starters from last year’s team that won the West Suburban Silver and took eventual Class 4A runner-up Marist to 12 innings in the sectional final. Leading the way is Florida Atlantic recruit Durkin, ICA first-team All-State last year and one of the area’s top pitchers who posted a 10-3 record last season with a 1.86 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 101⅔ innings. Encina hit .306 with a .333 on-base percentage, Lehnherr .302 with a .358 on-base percentage, Barofsky .292 with a .337 on-base percentage, Bonk .280 with a .343 on-base percentage and Czech .268 with a .375 on-base percentage.

“Pitching and defense will certainly be an upside for the Trojans,” Landschoot said. “With a very good strength of schedule, DGN is looking forward to seeing what they are made of.”

Coach: Jim Cushing

Last year’s record: 22-11 overall, 12-0 West Suburban Gold (first place).

Top returning players: Gabby Ruchniewicz, sr., 2B; Ella Kardazke, sr., 1B; Addison Yurchak, jr., SS; Victoria Colorato, jr., LF; Alyssa Borowski, sr., CF; Danielle Carson, sr., P/U; Morgan Hahn, jr., P; Aubree Potter, so., C/U.

Top new players: Alyse Carlson; jr., C/OF; Jacklyn Meyers, jr., OF; Emily Hines, jr., C/U; Jenna Portell, so., IF/OF; Natalie Zalud, so., IF.

Worth noting: The Mustangs, ranked 15th in the ICA preseason Class 4A poll, have eight players back who started at some point for last year’s West Suburban Gold and regional champions. Kardazke hit .384 with eight homers, Yurchak .356 with five homers, Colorato .330 with six homers, Gabby Ruchniewicz .410, Borowski .321 and Carson .500.

“We are a mixture of veterans and newcomers, and how good we develop and come together will decide our goals,” Cushing said. “Hahn will lead us on the mound.”

Coach: Valerie Jisa

Last year’s record: 18-9 overall, 7-5 conference, took third place in Class 3A.

Top returning players: Leah Lowery, sr., P/OF; Molly Mullen, sr., 1B; Gabriella Simon, sr., CF; Kailey Janda, sr., LF; Caity Barganski, sr., C; Bella Bigham, so., SS; Gianna Pescatore, jr., P/U; Sophia Leonardi, jr., OF; Alex Purta, so., 3B/1B/OF/C.

Top new players: Sophia Kateeb, fr., P; Ellie Brady, fr., C/OF; Marge Price., DP/1B/OF.

Worth noting: The Friars, ranked sixth in the ICA preseason Class 3A poll, return nine players, five of them seniors, from a team that finished third in Class 3A, the best finish in program history. Simon, first-team All-State, batted .440 with 17 stolen bases. Lowery, second-team All-State, batted .413 and pitched in 11 games. Janda hit .351, Barganski is a four-year varsity starter and Pescatore hit .310. Purta played in 10 games.

“After adding three new faces to our roster, the team is feeling good about the upcoming season, even if it’s with a sense of cautious optimism,” Jisa said.

“Our Friars have the talent they need – solid offense, strong pitching, great defense, and plenty of speed – but it’ll take all those pieces coming together to really compete at a high level. We’ve got the tools, now we just have to make it click."

Coach: Dawn Chantos (second season after hiatus)

Last year’s record: 19-7, 14-4 Upstate Eight, third place

Top returning players: Missy Saldana, sr., CF/3B, Claire Bolda, soph., P, Lilly Carver, soph., SS, Ally Amrhein, soph., C/3B

Top new players: Maddie Krillies, sr., C, Lorelai May, fresh., P/3B

Worth noting: Saldana, currently on her way back from ankle surgery, Chantos noted, was an ICA second-team all-state pick (.575 batting average, five HR, 48 RBIs, five strikeouts in 97 plate appearances), as well as an all-UEC selection, while Bolda earned all-area and all-conference accolades (12-5, 3.30 ERA, 103 strikeouts in 104 innings, .321 batting as a freshman on the big club), and Carver (all-UEC, .417, 42 runs, nine doubles, 19 RBIs) and Amrhein (all-UEC honorable mention, .423 batting, two HR, 22 RBIs, .718 slugging) also were cited for 2024 excellence. Saldana is headed to play at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, while Krillies will continue her career at College of DuPage.

“The strengths of this team will be the leadership we will get from our returning players, the competitive nature of the players and the desire to work hard and improve every day,” Chantos said. Chantos is excited to have Bolda, Carver and Amrhein back in key positions after all-conference seasons, as well as senior Marley Szeluga (.327 batting average in 2024) back as a veteran starter in the outfield. Chantos had 4 freshmen, Bolda, Carver, Amrhein and Althea Fitzgerald (.318 batting), up on the varsity as ninth graders last season. “They are back as sophomores,” she said. “We have very high hopes for our team this year,” she said. “The potential is great to build off our 19-7 record last season.” In terms of the Upstate Eight, Chantos said South Elgin and West Chicago are potential top-tier teams.

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Julie Fonda (20th season)

Last year’s record: 13-20, 8-8 Upstate Eight, tied for third, Class 3A regional champion

Top returning players: Brooke Lange, jr., P, Delaney Nelson, jr. ,CF, Delaney Spontak, OF/C, Evangeline Dupuis, so., SS, Emma Full, so., 3B

Worth noting: Plenty of experience returns for regional champion Glenbard South. Dupuis (.381, five HR, 22 RBI), Full (.355, 15 RBI) and Lange (.322, 18 RBI, 114 strikeouts in the circle) were all-UEC picks in 2024. Nelson hit .315 (.406 on-base) with 12 stolen bases and Spontak (headed to Benedictine University in Lisle next season) drove in 19 runs last season. “We return a solid core of players with a variety of strengths,” Fonda noted. “We will be a solid defensive team with experience on the mound.” Fonda noted Lange is coming into her own as a pitcher and a hitter, while Dupuis returns after a strong all-conference debut as a freshman. “Brooke is a solid all-around player,” Fonda said. “Evangeline is coming off a great offseason and will be a huge asset in our lineup.” Fonda said Riverside-Brookfield and Glenbard East are teams to keep an eye on in the UEC.

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Mary McGrane

Last year’s record: 16-15 overall, 6-6 West Suburban Silver, lost to Elk Grove in regional semifinal.

Top returning players: Ellie Adduci, sr., P; Olivia Salerno, sr., P; Alexa Trybus, jr.; Ainslie Bobroff, sr.; Morgan Putnam, sr.; Megan Stieglitz, sr.; Caroline Semprevivo, jr., SS; Emma Eltrzoth, sr., IF; Ellie Frank, sr., OF.

Top new players: Cece Atkinson, so., C/IF; Shelby Bobroff, so., OF.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers return 11 players from last year’s team. Adduci posted a 7-6 record with a 4.85 ERA and 92 strikeouts in the circle and batted .279 with a .392 OBP, six doubles, six homers, 21 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Salerno was 9-9 with a 4.07 ERA and 145 strikeouts. Offensively, Trybus, third team All-State, hit .426 with a .482 OBP and nine doubles, three homers and 22 RBIs, Bobroff, second team All-State, hit .376 with a .412 OBP and 10 doubles, eight homers, 38 RBIs and 29 runs scored, Stieglitz hit .317 with a .405 OBP with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored and Putnam .333 with a .380 OBP and 25 runs scored.

“We have a solid core returning and look to outperform our capabilities this spring,” McGrane said.

Coach: Brittany Zust

Last year’s record: 9-18 overall, 4-8 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Sophie DiPasquale, sr., SS; Giorgio Georganas, jr., OF; Madeline Kubesh, jr., C; Audrey Araujo, jr., U; Malia Kuo, so., P; Elle Kinder, so.; Kaleigh Kozlowski, so.; Evelyn Skay, so.; Emersyn Willits, so.

Top newcomer: Anusha Sekhadia, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils have something to prove coming off a nine-win season. Zust said Hinsdale Central has good speed that if used correctly can be a huge asset. The Red Devils are carrying the most pitchers they’ve had in Zust’s 11 years coaching there. Hinsdale Central only lost three seniors off last year’s team.

“That is a huge benefit as we navigate the season ahead,” Zust said. " Last year was a learning year and I am certain these girls have an extra chip on their shoulder that is hungry to get to work and win some ball games. We can and should play a higher level ball."

Coach: Frank Reaber

Last year’s record: 28-6 overall, 10-2 GCAC White, lost to North Boone in supersectional.

Top returning players: Ari Zito, so., IF; Kelly Cahill, so., C; Lexi Russ, so., 3B; Maddy Dinino, jr., P.

Worth noting: The Knights, ranked 10th in Class 2A in the preseason, will look a little different this season without Analisa Raffaelli around. The four-year starter and 2024 Suburban Life Player of the Year now at Colgate hit .653 with a program record 67 stolen bases in leading the Knights to a record 28 wins and sectional title. But IC Catholic’s hitting should still be good with three key returners that started as freshmen and its two returning pitchers threw the majority of the team’s innings.

Zito, third-team All-State as a freshman, hit .396 with 10 doubles, two triples, two homers and 31 RBIs and went 8-2 in the circle. Cahill, third-team All-State, hit .443 with seven doubles, one homer and 25 RBIs and Russ, second-team All-State, batted .578 with 20 doubles, one triple, four homers and 46 RBIs. Dinino posted a 17-4 record and at the plate hit .389 with eight doubles, one triple and 33 RBIs.

“We are looking to have a good season this year, even though we graduated a lot of starters,” Reaber said. “Although we have a number of new and young players, they all seem to mesh well and work hard together.”

Downers Grove North's Ashlynn Durkin (9) delivers a pitch against Oswego during a softball game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Chris Traina

Last year’s record: 26-11 overall, 18-1 South Suburban Conference Blue.

Top returning players: Natalie Pacyga, sr., IF; Jessica Pontrelli, so., IF/OF; Maya Hollendoner, sr., OF; Ella Phelan, jr., OF; Sydney Kibbon, sr., P.

Worth noting: Lemont, ranked eighth in Class 3A in the preseason, has five returning seniors from last year’s team that lost to eventual Class 3A state champion Pontiac in a supersectional. Pacyga, a Western Illinois recruit, batted .304 with a .375 OBP and .481 slugging percentage with 14 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Pontrelli hit .483 as a freshman with a .537 OBP and .733 slugging, and 24 runs scored and 23 RBIs. Hollendoner hit .242 with a .342 OBP, scored 12 runs and had six RBIs, Phelan hit .333 with a .444 OBP and scored 23 runs and Kibbon hit .279 with 14 runs scored and 23 RBIs while striking out 59 in the circle.

“This team boasts a highly competitive spirit, fostered by the blend of five returning seniors and talented younger players, all united by a strong desire for significant success,” said Traina, who owns a 415-165-1 record in 18 seasons as head coach.

Coach: Amy Bukovsky

Last year’s record: 12-22 overall, 4-8 GCAC Red, lost to Fenwick in regional final.

Top returning players: Katherine Filkowski, sr., MIF; Ariana Macias, sr., P/1B/3B; Cedona Barrett, so., P/1B/3B; Bridget Ryan, so., C/OF/1B; Aubry Raffen, so., IF/C; Sierra Urban, sr., OF; Liliana Aumann, sr., U; Alexandria Kalins, so., U.

Top new players: Cameron Fox, fr., P/MIF; Danika Lucadello, fr., U.

Worth noting: Montini has eight girls returning who started games last year. Filkowski batted .433 with 45 hits, 10 doubles and 32 runs scored. Macias struck out 92 over 115⅔ innings and hit .375 with 36 hits and 17 RBIs. Barrett hit .421 as a freshman with five homers and 33 RBIs and struck out 67 over 81⅔ innings. Ryan hit .376 with 22 RBIs as a freshman and caught 169 innings behind the plate. A third returning sophomore, Raffen, hit .398 with a .723 slugging percentage with five homers and 29 RBIs.

Montini will travel to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. over spring break to play five games against competition from Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Coach: Anthony Blood

Last year’s record: 7-15 overall

Top returning players: Alyssa Kunz, sr., P; Kimberly Tapia, so., C; Abby Galvez, so., SS.; Haley York, jr., CF; Mia Quintero, sr., 3B/C; Brianna Medina, sr., 1B/3B.

Top new players: Adamari Montalvo, fr., P/OF; Annabelle Bahamundi, fr., IF; Brooklynn Torres, fr., C/IF.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are very young this season with just three seniors coming back, including All-State pitcher Kunz. Young catcher Tapia will be counted on to catch Kunz, who has over 400 career strikeouts. Blood has high hopes for Galvez to lock down the infield and York to control the outfield.

Coach: Christina Johnson

Last year’s record: 15-20, 5-7 East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Top returning players: Annabella Rychetsky, sr., P; Emme Barnes, sr., C; Kennedy Joe, sr., CF; Morgan Kwak, so., OF; Alani Schwertfeger, so., IF; Ellie Stratis, jr., IF.

Worth noting: Rychetsky, Barnes and Joe are all key returners from a Nazareth team that won a Class 3A sectional title last year. Rychetsky, who posted a 3.588 ERA and struck out 188 over 119 innings last year, enters this season with 442 career strikeouts. She also batted .303 last year with 33 hits, nine doubles, 18 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Joe, second-team All-State, batted .402 with a 1.192 OPS, 47 hits, eight doubles, nine triples, four homers, 22 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

“Our team consists of a combination of experienced returning players, which include strong senior leadership, and new, young talented players,” Johnson said.

Coach: Emma Jarrell

Last year’s record: 21-11 overall, 5-1 Metro Suburban Conference (first place), lost to Downers Grove South in regional final.

Top returning players: Ellie Megall, sr., 3B/SS; Ella Jurgens, sr., SS/2B; Trinity Stevenson, jr., P/1B/3B; Abby Weinert, jr., P/1B/2B/OF; Reese Milchhoefer, so., P/OF; Olivia Ballon, jr., IF; Abbey Tyler, sr., OF/1B.

Top new players: Mia Melendez, fr., P/1B/2B/OF;

Worth noting: R-B enters its first softball season in the Upstate Eight Conference with seven returning varsity players and five returning starters, although All-State catcher Zoe Levine has graduated and is now at DePaul. Leading the way among the returners is four-year varsity starter Megall, a Division I Northern Kentucky commit. The Bulldogs return three pitchers – Stevenson, Weinert and Milchhoefer – in the circle and add two freshmen – Amelia Pytel and Melendez.

“We have a strong lineup with solid pitching,” Jarrell said.

Coach: Ralph Remus (27th season, 534-246)

Last season’s record: 17-7, third conference, regional champions

Top returning players: Lauren Kennedy, jr., SS, Maggie Stewart, sr., 1B-P, Hannah Grivetti, so., OF, Lilly Konen, jr., 2B, Mackenzie Murlick, so., C-IF

Key newcomers: Alyssa Freeman, fr., P-IF

Worth noting: Kennedy, second-team All-State as a junior, has committed to Louisville. The Spartans have seven starters back from a Class 3A regional title team a year ago.

“We should have a solid offense and a very solid defense that will allow us to compete very well in the conference and all season,” Remus said.

-- Daily Herald

Timothy Christian

Coach: Lindsay Slovey (8th season)

Last year’s record: 15-6, 7-3, second Chicagoland Christian; Class 2A regional champion

Top returning players: Sophia Mook, sr., SS, Lauren Kottke, so., C, Grace Hoffman, so., IF, Chloe Wetterquist, sr., 2B.

Key newcomers: Maci Woerner, sr., P-IF, Chloe Granger, fr., IF

Worth noting: Mook (.431 batting average in 2024) and Kottke (.484) are returning all-conference players, while Wetterquist (.466) and Hoffman (.413) also were key contributors at the plate in 2024. Woerner is back after suffering a season-ending injury last spring.

“We will have great leadership from some four-year starters and coming off a big regional win for our school after 10 years,” Slovey said. “We have a strong returning infield, key positions are covered by returners and having Maci back is also great.”

Slovey said Hoffman is strong, determined and always works hard, while Kottke and Mook bring great leadership and strong minds to the table. “The girls genuinely like each other,” Slovey said. “I am so excited to have this program be bas big and as competitive as we have become. I am looking forward to a great year.”

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Josh Ott (second season)

Last year’s record: 4-17, 0-8 conference

Top returning players: Reagan Kelly, jr., SS/3B/C, Desaree Shobutte, so., SS/3B/P/1B

Key newcomers: Gwyneth Jindra, fr., P/SS/CF, Cate Jackson, fr., 1B, Emilia Meza, fr., P/2B/OF

Worth noting: Westmont starts its first season in the Chicago Prep Conference where Ott said the squad should be in the mix for a top-tier position with Walther Christian also being a key contender as well. The Sentinels have no seniors and only two upperclassmen on the squad. Kelly hit .297 with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBIs, while Shobutte had nine RBIs. Both were all-conference a year ago.

Ott said Kelly brings good power to the plate and has emerged as a solid backup catcher behind 2024 team MVP Grace Détente. Ott also is high on freshman Jindra, who he calls “a five-tool player. She can do it all,” he said.

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Sydney Heinrich (2nd season)

Last year’s record: 6-18, 4-8 Chicagoland Christian

Top returning players: Tatiana Chavez, sr., P/1B, Moriah Husted, sr., IF, Emily From, so., C.

Key newcomer: Reese Dryfhout, fr., P/OF/SS

Worth noting: Wheaton Academy returns a couple of key lineup pieces in Chavez (.444 batting average a year ago) and Husted (.428) — both were all-CCC selections in 2024. Heinrich said From also will be a key contributor at the plate as will freshman newcomer Dryfhout, who also will bolster the pitching ranks for the Warriors.

-- Daily Herald

Coach: Allie Ravanesi

Last year’s record: 28-7 overall, 12-2 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Reagan Crosthwaite, sr., SS; Makayla Grantz, sr., OF; Makayla Hammer, jr., OF; Moriah Herr, so., C; Ava Hartnett, sr., IF; Alyssa Savenok, jr., OF; Hannah Wulf, jr., P; Abby Del Preto, sr., OF/IF; Hana Stoner, sr., OF; Emma Dodge, jr., IF.

Top new players: Madison Moore, jr., P; Delaney Surber, so., DH/IF.

Worth noting: The Falcons, ranked 12th in Class 4A in the preseason, are coming off a banner season, the program’s first conference and regional titles in 38 years and a sectional final appearance that ended with a 1-0, extra-inning loss to Oswego. Ace and All-State pitcher Erin Metz has graduated, but Wheaton North returns quite a bit from that team. Leading the way is Crosthwaite, who broke the program’s career home run record and hit .455 with 18 homers, 52 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 46 hits and was a second-team All-State pick. Grantz hit .354 with 34 hits, 20 RBIs and 11 runs scored, Hammer hit .267 with six homers, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored and Hartnett had 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

“We are looking to build on an exciting 2024 season,” Ravanesi said. “So many pieces of our 2024 team are returning for 2025 - which is a key factor for us, so we will hopefully take another step further in the postseason. We are definitely looking for previous players to step up and newcomers to come in and compete at a high level. Our expectations are high this year and we need to go out and prove ourselves every day.”

Coach: Jeff Pawlak

Last year’s record: 23-10 overall, 7-7 DuKane Conference, lost to Oswego in sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: Presley Wright, sr., P/SS; Abby Mease, sr., CF; Alli Michalowski, sr., 1B; Becca Chaney, jr., SS; Caroline Schulz, jr., OF; Nelia Kirichun, jr., OF.

Top new players: Lily Bobor, fr., C/3B; Avery Arnold, so., P/MIF; Rachel Chaney, so., MIF; Ellie Grout, so., 3B/1B; Maria Knorr, so., OF; Cami Bielenda, jr., OF; Kate Hasbrouck, jr., 1B/P; Alli Hubsky, jr., C/3B; Jordyn Wilson, jr., OF; Isabella Franzone, sr., OF.

Worth noting: Pawlak said he has some good returning leadership which helps an overall young and inexperienced varsity team. Wright, who will play collegiately at Keiser University in Florida, will set the tone and pitch quite a bit while also playing shortstop. Leadoff hitter Mease, a third-team All-State pick and unanimous all-conference pick, hit .471 and will set the table. Michalowski was honorable mention all-conference and hit .309. Chaney hit .286 with the game-winning hit against Neuqua Valley in regionals Schulz, who hit .340 last year, will likely move to left field.

“This is a group that I expect to improve with experience as the season goes along,” Pawlak said. “Our returning starters will need to take a step forward beyond their success last year and lead the way as we head into the heart of our schedule and overall conference play.”

Coach: Nick Hildreth

Last year’s record: 21-11 overall, second in West Suburban Gold, lost in regional final.

Top returning players: Allie Coppersmith, jr., OF; Marli Smrz, jr., OF; Sonia Ruchala, sr., IF; Isabel Bates, sr., P/IF.

Top new players: Aleena Mcnamara, so., C; Liz Pettinger, so., OF; Adrianna Weaser, jr., P

Worth noting: The Warriors must replace Karman Rowe in the circle, but Hildreth has a good deal of talent back in his second season as head coach. Ruchala, committed to Indiana-Indianapolis, was limited by injuries last season to eight games but hit .600 with eight extra-base hits, nine runs scored and 15 RBIs. Bates batted .424 with eight extra-base hits, 33 runs scored and 32 RBIs. Smrz, third-team All-State, hit .425 with 19 extra-base hits, 35 runs scored and 35 RBIs. Coppersmith, also third-team All-State, hit .394 with six extra-base hits, 37 runs scored and 23 RBIs.

Coach: Lisa Fraticola

Last year’s record: 15-15 overall, lost in first round of regionals.

Top returning players: Lilly Burda, jr., SS; Sara Steinecker, so., 3B/OF; Avery Kanouse, sr., P; Maggie Demopoulos, jr., 2B; Morgen Balfanz, jr., 1B; Taylor McMillen, sr., P; Sophia Lancilloti, jr., P/OF; Nubia Toledo, sr., C.

Top new players: Kayla Winters, so., OF; Emily McNichols, jr., OF; Myka Matykiewicz, so., OF/P; Brin Matykiewicz, so., 2B/3B.

Worth noting: With five returning starting players, and a veteran pitching staff, the Dukes are looking to capitalize on experience defensively and in the circle. Burda, second-team All-State, hit .464 with a .514 on-base percentage, six homers and 20 RBIs. Kanouse, also second-team All-State, hit .343 with a .387 on-base percentage, four homers and 13 RBIs and posted a 2.26 ERA and 1.036 WHIP over 120 innings in the circle. Steinecker, third-team All-State, hit .353 with a .385 on-base percentage with three homers and 17 RBIs. Demopoulos hit .260 with a .302 OBP and 11 RBIs and Balfanz hit .256 with a .347 OBP and 11 RBIs. McMillen posted a 3.62 ERA over 61 innings, Lancilloti a 4.5 ERA over 23 innings and Toledo hit .256 with nine RBIs.

“The program has put the work in this offseason to develop a strong, competitive program by lifting in the weight room and speed and agility training with JK Fitness,” Fraticola said. “Healthy competition during practices and adapting an attitude of expect nothing, earn everything, will push us throughout the season.”