Woodridge to hold first Restaurant Week Feb. 23 through March 1

Woodridge is serving up something special in February with the launch of its first Restaurant Week, running from Feb. 23 through March 1.

The weeklong culinary celebration will feature 17 participating restaurants, including prix fixe menus, hidden specialties, complimentary desserts, buy-one-get-one deals, and percentage-off discounts.

Festivities will wrap up with a trolley tour from 2 to 6 p.m. March 1, offering an exclusive taste of four local restaurants. Each stop includes a small bite and/or alcoholic beverage. Tickets are $35 per person and are on sale now.

For more details on the event, including a complete list of participating restaurants and promotions, visit tinyurl.com/woodridgerestaurantweek.