Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area soccer team
First Team
Enrique Ayala, Morton, senior, forward: Finished with 25 goals and 13 assists. All-sectional and all-conference.
Brendan Bergnach, Benet, senior forward: Finished with 23 goals and 13 assists, highlighted by scoring five goals to lead the Redwings to a Class 2A sectional championship. All-conference and all-sectional honorable mention.
Mason Brooke, Wheaton Academy, sophomore, midfielder: Finished with 27 goals and 18 assists. All-state and all-conference.
Peter Buikema, Timothy Christian, senior, goalkeeper: Finished with 13 shutouts and allowed just 13 goals in 22 games for a 0.678 goals-against-average. All-conference.
Tyler Chrisman, Lemont, senior, midfielder: Finished with five goals and 15 assists to spark Lemont to a Class 2A fourth-place trophy. All-state and all-conference selection.
Alex Ginder, Glenbard West, sophomore, forward: Finished with 20 goals and 10 assists. All-sectional and all-conference.
Jack Kuelthau, Benet, senior defender: Finished with three goals and three assists, helping spark a defense that compiled nine shutouts. Named ESCC defender of the year and all-sectional. Committed to St. Thomas.
Semin Razman, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, forward: Finished with 21 goals and two assists. DuKane Conference Player of the Year. All-state and all-conference.
Daniel Smazil, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder: Finished with 14 goals and 13 assists in 22 games. WSC All-Conference, IHSSCA All-State.
Austen Szurgot, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder: Finished with 13 goals and 11 assists to spark the Red Devils to a Class 3A third-place trophy. All-state, all-sectional and all-conference.
Colin Weil, Glenbard West, senior, defender: Finished with one goal and three assists, helping spark a defense that had a nine-game shutout streak in an 11-game unbeaten run. All-conference and all-sectional.
Owen Wise, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder/forward: Finished with 21 goals and 10 assists. All-conference.
Honorable mention
Sammy Allaire, Fenwick, senior, midfielder; Denis Altman, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender; Julian Beahan, Montini, senior, midfielder; Kellin Bourjaily, Lyons, senior, forward; Sam Brown, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder; Mason Burda, Lyons, senior, forward; Dario Cisneros, Morton, junior, midfielder; John Coco, St. Francis, junior, midfielder; Martin Contreras, Hinsdale Central, senior, goalie; Jose Duran, Westmont, junior, midfielder; Ethan Ebreo, Hinsdale South, junior, midfielder; Jared Ferreyra, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, goalie; Gerardo Figueroa, Glenbard East, senior, midfielder; Cuyler Finnegan, Wheaton Academy, senior, forward; Arigael Hernandez, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Liam Hickey, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, defender; Tomas Kunickas, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, forward; Adrian Lisowski, Lemont, junior, goalie; Vincenzo Mancini, Lemont, senior, defender; Diego Ochoa, York, senior, goalie; Sergio Polanco, Benet, junior, forward; Josh Roimicher, Glenbard East, senior, defender; Tristan Salgado, IC Catholic, senior, defender; Conor Schewe, Downers Grove North, senior, defender; Jonah Slinn, Willowbrook, senior, midfielder; Diego Villegas, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Chris Weber, Glenbard West, senior, defender; Devin Wong, Lyons, senior, defender; Nicolas Zaragoza, Morton, junior, defender;