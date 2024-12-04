Prairie Ridge's Joshua Marineau, left, and Benet Academy's Brendan Bergnach (21) battle for the ball during the class 2A super sectional soccer match in November 2024 held at Wheaton Academy in West Chicago. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area soccer team

First Team

Morton’s Enrique Ayala (8) shoots the ball for a goal, his second of the game during a match against Downers Grove South at Morton High School in Berwyn on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Enrique Ayala, Morton, senior, forward: Finished with 25 goals and 13 assists. All-sectional and all-conference.

Benet senior Brendan Bergnach

Brendan Bergnach, Benet, senior forward: Finished with 23 goals and 13 assists, highlighted by scoring five goals to lead the Redwings to a Class 2A sectional championship. All-conference and all-sectional honorable mention.

Wheaton Academy senior Mason Brooke

Mason Brooke, Wheaton Academy, sophomore, midfielder: Finished with 27 goals and 18 assists. All-state and all-conference.

Timothy Christian goalkeeper Peter Buikema

Peter Buikema, Timothy Christian, senior, goalkeeper: Finished with 13 shutouts and allowed just 13 goals in 22 games for a 0.678 goals-against-average. All-conference.

Lemont senior Tyler Chrisman

Tyler Chrisman, Lemont, senior, midfielder: Finished with five goals and 15 assists to spark Lemont to a Class 2A fourth-place trophy. All-state and all-conference selection.

Glenbard West sophomore Alex Ginder

Alex Ginder, Glenbard West, sophomore, forward: Finished with 20 goals and 10 assists. All-sectional and all-conference.

Benet senior Jack Kuelthau

Jack Kuelthau, Benet, senior defender: Finished with three goals and three assists, helping spark a defense that compiled nine shutouts. Named ESCC defender of the year and all-sectional. Committed to St. Thomas.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Semin Razman

Semin Razman, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, forward: Finished with 21 goals and two assists. DuKane Conference Player of the Year. All-state and all-conference.

Downers Grove South senior Daniel Smazil

Daniel Smazil, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder: Finished with 14 goals and 13 assists in 22 games. WSC All-Conference, IHSSCA All-State.

Hinsdale Central senior Austen Szurgot

Austen Szurgot, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder: Finished with 13 goals and 11 assists to spark the Red Devils to a Class 3A third-place trophy. All-state, all-sectional and all-conference.

Glenbard West senior Colin Weil

Colin Weil, Glenbard West, senior, defender: Finished with one goal and three assists, helping spark a defense that had a nine-game shutout streak in an 11-game unbeaten run. All-conference and all-sectional.

Timothy Christian's Owen Wise

Owen Wise, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder/forward: Finished with 21 goals and 10 assists. All-conference.

Honorable mention

Sammy Allaire, Fenwick, senior, midfielder; Denis Altman, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender; Julian Beahan, Montini, senior, midfielder; Kellin Bourjaily, Lyons, senior, forward; Sam Brown, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder; Mason Burda, Lyons, senior, forward; Dario Cisneros, Morton, junior, midfielder; John Coco, St. Francis, junior, midfielder; Martin Contreras, Hinsdale Central, senior, goalie; Jose Duran, Westmont, junior, midfielder; Ethan Ebreo, Hinsdale South, junior, midfielder; Jared Ferreyra, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, goalie; Gerardo Figueroa, Glenbard East, senior, midfielder; Cuyler Finnegan, Wheaton Academy, senior, forward; Arigael Hernandez, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Liam Hickey, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, defender; Tomas Kunickas, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, forward; Adrian Lisowski, Lemont, junior, goalie; Vincenzo Mancini, Lemont, senior, defender; Diego Ochoa, York, senior, goalie; Sergio Polanco, Benet, junior, forward; Josh Roimicher, Glenbard East, senior, defender; Tristan Salgado, IC Catholic, senior, defender; Conor Schewe, Downers Grove North, senior, defender; Jonah Slinn, Willowbrook, senior, midfielder; Diego Villegas, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Chris Weber, Glenbard West, senior, defender; Devin Wong, Lyons, senior, defender; Nicolas Zaragoza, Morton, junior, defender;