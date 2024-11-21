Hinsdale Central senior Dru Devata is the Suburban Life Boys Golfer of the Year

Hinsdale Central's Dru Devata tees off during the 3A sectional match held at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Dru Devata and Hinsdale Central’s boys golf team had grown all too familiar with close calls at state going the wrong way.

The Red Devils finished in second place by two shots at the 2022 state tournament. That history repeated itself in 2023, another runner-up finish by just two strokes.

But fortune broke their way this time.

Led by Devata’s third-place individual finish, Hinsdale Central won the Class 3A state championship on a tiebreaker. It was Hinsdale Central’s first state golf title since winning seven in a row from 2013-2019. It was a tremendous conclusion to the career of Devata, who won an individual regional championship and tied for second at their sectional meet this year.

Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge:

How gratifying was it to win state after being so close the last two years?

Devata: It was really awesome. It didn’t really set in until a few days after that we actually had won. I kept looking at the trophy just kind of in disbelief that we finally did it. After you come up short the past two years, it is almost like you feel like you are destined to lose ... so breaking the streak and winning felt pretty great.

What was it like waiting for the scores to come in knowing it was so close in the team race?

Devata: For me, it was a little different, because I was fully convinced we lost. I didn’t know how they determined a tiebreaker at state. I sat there with our JV coach, and we were both extremely angry, because we thought we lost for a third year in a row. So finding out we won was great.

You seemed to think this team was capable of winning state. What gave you that confidence?

Devata: I think it was two things. First off, I had more confidence in myself. The past two years I knew I was a solid player, but was not necessarily good enough to lead a team. This year I had this confidence that if I played well, I always had a good shot at winning. I knew if I played well enough we would have a good shot at placing high. Second is what I saw in practice. I see how much everyone on this team cares about golf and how much it means to them. I knew we would outwork every team in the state ... and it showed.

Besides of course winning state, how did you feel about your personal season? Any other tournaments stand out?

Devata: I thought I had a great season. I averaged 70.4 throughout the high school season. I think my success really had to do with confidence. I showed up at every event expecting to give myself a chance to win. That really helped me stay focused and never give up on a round. I shot 67 at the Lake Forest Invite at Knollwood Country Club. I think that event really stands out. It was my lowest round in competition up to that point.

What’s the competition like in your program with such a rich history of golf?

Devata: The competition is definitely very strong. I think it’s different than other schools, because we expect to win everywhere we play. That carries over into practice as well. We all push each other extremely hard and are constantly competing, making each other better.

How did you decide on your college choice of Emory? What do you plan to study there?

Devata: I wanted a good school with a competitive golf team. Emory is consistently at the top of the leaderboard and is always competing for a national championship. They are also a top academic institution in the country. This blend of golf and academics is exactly what I was looking for. I am planning on studying finance.