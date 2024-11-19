New CEO to help West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge meet growing demand

Facing rapidly growing demand for its services, West Suburban Community Pantry has appointed Maeven Sipes of Wheaton, formerly of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, as its new CEO. (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

As West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge records a 43% increase in the number of DuPage and Will counties households served in the past year, newly appointed CEO Maeven Sipes prepares to lead the nonprofit through the challenging landscape.

Sipes comes to WSCP from the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, where she’d worked since 2010, first leading the individual giving team before becoming vice president of philanthropy in 2016, according to a news release. She was responsible for raising $25 million annually in operating support for the food bank, the primary provider of groceries for WSCP. Previously, she worked at the multistate nonprofit organization Adoption ARC, where she coordinated the international adoptions of more than 70 children. She began her new role on Oct. 15.

“We have a wonderful core group and volunteer support that helps get all the food out,” Sipes said, noting WSCP serves about 1,000 households weekly.

“It is a challenging time for our neighbors. Wages have not kept up with costs. People have had trouble in [stretching] income.” — Maeven Sipes, CEO for West Suburban Community Pantry

Looking to the future, she said WSCP has been successful at being inclusive of neighbors, a focus she hopes to improve upon further, along with customer service that reaches people where they are. WSCP will continue to form partnerships to add sites where customers can pick up their groceries.

Given her expertise in philanthropy, part of her role will be to help raise funds.

“How can we optimize our efficiencies [and] serve the rising demand with the resources we have?” Sipes said of the challenge posed. “Eventually, we would like to be in one building that suits our needs, but we don’t have a timeline for that yet.

“It is a challenging time for our neighbors,” Sipes said. “Wages have not kept up with costs. People have had trouble in [stretching] income.”

The majority of the pantry’s customers are employed, but their income is not enough to cover their needs, she said.

“We have a support services department if people need resources in other areas,” she said. “If they are not sure what is available, they can call or schedule an appointment. We can help connect people with places that might be able to help.”

It ranges from helping people find cars or pay bills to securing health care or applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. The pantry, which periodically offers flu shots or medical screenings, also has provided classes for children, fitness classes for seniors and ACT preparation for students.

“It’s enjoyable to meet everybody and get up to speed on all the things the pantry does,” Sipes said.

She served on the West Suburban Philanthropic Network Board of Directors from 2013-22, and is a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband live in Wheaton, where they are raising two young children.

To ease access to groceries, WSCP offers the convenience of twice-a-month online ordering before customers come in for their food at one of the pickup locations. They can go to the in-person pantry two additional times a month. The nonprofit also can provide home delivery when customers face certain barriers, such as age, transportation or operating hours.

In fiscal year 2024, WSCP recorded 124,000 visits, providing 3.7 million pounds of food for 3.1 million meals.

Of all the individuals turning to WSCP, about 35% are children, said Sipes, noting, “A lot of families with kids are coming to us.”

Besides the Northern Illinois Food Bank, foodstuffs are provided to WSCP by local grocery stores and retailers as well as through food drives, said Sipes, adding, “We do purchase some food, as well, to make sure we can get the right variety.”

Volunteers make it happen

The services wouldn’t be possible without the support of volunteers.

“We are always looking for volunteers – we love our volunteers [and] can’t do it without them,” Sipes said, citing volunteers’ donation of 40,000 hours to WSCP, equivalent to 20 full-time staff members. We have shifts Monday through Saturday [with] lots of different opportunities.”

They include stocking shelves, assisting shoppers directly, and staffing the front desk or the help desk line to make appointments and answer questions.

“Our biggest need is volunteers willing to be drivers and pick up food donated from the stores; you drive one of our vans and go pick up food – physical labor is required,” Sipes said.

“Maeven’s expertise in hunger relief and her proven leadership make her an excellent fit for the pantry,” Mary Hutchinson, who chairs the WSCP Board of Directors, said in the release. “As we serve record numbers of neighbors and advance our vision of a hunger-free community, we’re confident she will build on our strong history while navigating ongoing economic and health challenges facing our community.”

Set early in the new year is the primary fundraiser for WSCP, the Chefs’ Culinary Celebration, planned from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn, the larger venue in 2025 prompted by the growing popularity of the event.

An array of notable chefs will offer special tastings.

“It’s a great night for a lot of delicious food, silent and live auctions, a fun way to come out [for] entertainment and music,” Sipes said.

Sponsorships are available, and ticket sales are about to open so people can reserve their seats. The showcased chefs will include Steve Langlois of Westin Lombard; John Saccomando Jr. of Adelle’s Fine American Fare in Wheaton; Zac Rogers of Spice Dog Provisions; and chefs from Belgio’s Catering and Abbington Distinctive Banquets.

Donations of food and money help keep WSCP strong.

“Giving Tuesday is coming up [Dec. 3], a great day to show your support and make a donation to the pantry,” Sipes said. “We need those resources to provide food for the families we serve.”

She encourages anyone who knows individuals who could use a little assistance, especially around the holiday season, to help them find the pantry website and get the resources they need.

WSCP is based at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge. To learn more about the nonprofit, whose roots go back to 1970, call 630-512-9921 or visit www.WSCPantry.org.