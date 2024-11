The Lombard Historical Society presents "How to Make Figgy Pudding," a step-by-step demonstration from Kim White, from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard. (Graphic provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society presents How to Make Figgy Pudding, a step-by-step demonstration from Kim White, from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard.

Why have steamed Christmas puddings stood the test of time and become a staple of holidays around the world? Get into the holiday spirit and learn to make this classic dessert.

Space is limited at this free event, so registration is required at lombardhistory.org.