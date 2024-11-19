Importance of Native American Women in Illinois the focus of Lombard Historical Society program

The Lombard Historical Society and Museum will host award-winning Ojibwe author Kim Sigafus as she presents Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Kim Sigafus | kimberlysigafus.com)

Dressed in her native regalia, Sigafus will give a history of the natives in Illinois with a focus on native women, or what was considered “The Hidden Half.” Her primary focus will be women like Singing Bird and Hononegah. She will bring the audience into the women’s daily lives, including courting, marriage and child-rearing. She will talk about their role in their husbands’ lives and how those lives affected the history of Illinois.

Space is limited for this free event, so registration is required at lombardhistory.org.