Donate to Toys for Tots at Glen Ellyn Park District’s toy drive

Celebrate the season of giving at Glen Ellyn Park District’s fifth annual Toys for Tots toy drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to brighten the holidays for children in need and enjoy a magical meet-and-greet featuring characters like Thor, Belle, Spider-Man, Elsa and more.

The characters are presented by League of Enchantment, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit known for bringing beloved characters to life for local hospitals and charitable events. Everyone is invited to join in the fun and giving.

No registration is required for this free event. For more information, visit gepark.org/calendar.