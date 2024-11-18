Guitar great Muriel Anderson to play hometown concert in Downers Grove

Guitarist Muriel Anderson, seated with her harp guitar, pauses between songs at a live show. She will appear at her annual hometown concert in Downers Grove at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photo provided by Muriel Anderson)

Guitar champion, harp guitarist and composer Muriel Anderson will be joined by the folk duo of Steve Dawson & Diane Christiansen as special guests at Anderson’s annual hometown concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in Downers Grove.

Anderson is known for embracing music from all over the world with a sense of grace, joy and gentle humor in a stunning array of styles, according to a news release. She is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. The concert will feature world-class acoustic music with arresting visual backdrops and a chance to win a new guitar.

Her 33rd annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving Concert will be held in the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 1047 Curtiss St. in Downers Grove. The show also will be offered online.

Folk musicians Diane Christiansen (from left) and Steve Dawson will be the guest duo at the annual hometown concert in Downers Grove by guitar champ Muriel Anderson at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photo provided by Muriel Anderson)

Steve Dawson and Diane Christiansen are described as linchpins of Chicago’s singer-songwriter scene and favorites of WGN’s Steve and Johnnie.

Tickets to the live concert cost $28 and include refreshments and a chance to win a new Eastman guitar courtesy of Tobias Music in Downers Grove. Tickets for the livestream cost $18 and include a chance to win a new guitar. Tickets are available at murielanderson.com/dg.

In-person guests will be treated to hot apple cider and homemade baked goods, an Anderson family tradition for the special hometown concert.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Anderson’s Music for Life Alliance charity, supporting music education for young people. Learn more about the artist at murielanderson.com.