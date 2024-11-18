EM5 Foundation Concert for Charity ready to rock Downers Grove

A benefit baseball tournament was held in 2020 to support the charitable work of the EM5 Fly High Foundation, formed to honor the memory of Downers Grove South High School freshman Evan Melau. This weekend, a rock concert fundraiser is planned Nov. 23 at Ballydoyle Irish Pub in Downers Grove. (Sandy Bressner)

A rock ’n’ roll benefit from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 23, at Ballydoyle Irish Pub in Downers Grove will support the charitable projects of the EM5 Fly High Foundation, formed to honor the memory of Downers Grove South High School freshman Evan Melau.

The band Broken Vegas will perform at the event, which features music, dancing and raffles. The foundation has raised and distributed thousands of dollars for area families in need, as well as scholarships for Downers Grove South High School student-athletes through the EM5 Fly High Evan Melau Memorial Scholarship.

The 15-year-old died after being struck on his bike by a vehicle in Woodridge in June 2020. The foundation is named EM5 for the number on Evan’s baseball jersey. The multi-sport athlete played baseball, football and basketball.

The Broken Vegas website states the band has opened for artists such as Bret Michaels, Great White, Filter, Stryper, Lita Ford, Firehouse, Eric Martin (Mr. Big) and Mike Tramp (White Lion). With the motto of “a rock and roll of the dice,” the group performs covers from the ’60s psychedelic era through contemporary hits, spanning artists from The Doors and Rolling Stones to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince, Tom Petty, AC/DC, Van Halen, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters.

The foundation website notes that Christmas was one of Evan’s favorite holidays, and supporters want to make sure his spirit shines through by helping others. A cartoon drawing paying homage to Evan’s Elves is the graphic adorning a variety of apparel items available for purchase on the foundation’s Facebook page. Proceeds help fund the organization’s charitable giving.

The mission of the foundation is described as simple: help others, create joy. Or as Evan would say, “spread it around!”

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: EM5 Foundation Concert for Charity

• WHERE: Ballydoyle Irish Pub, 5157 Main St., Downers Grove

• WHEN: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 23

• COST: $7 cover

• INFORMATION: facebook.com/EM5FlyHigh, m5flyhigh.org