Montini Catholic High School has awarded senior Nolan Ferris of Wheaton with the 2024 Brother Christopher Kavanaugh FSC Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded each year to students beginning their senior year at Montini and is named after the school’s sixth principal. It recognizes well-rounded students who exemplify great pride, spirit and enthusiasm.