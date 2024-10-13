October 12, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Nazareth announces Day of Service in honor of 125th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
Nazareth Academy

In celebration of its 125 years in La Grange Park, Nazareth Academy has announced it will participate in a Roadrunners Give Back Day of Service on Oct. 20.

Nazareth students, faculty and family will volunteer at the following locations on its campus and around the local area:

  • St. Francis Xavier school and food pantry
  • St. John of the Cross - Buckets of Hope
  • Edgewood neighbors
  • Bemis Woods
  • Wolf Road Save the Prairie
  • St. Cletus Food Pantry
  • Quinn Center of St. Eulalia
  • Queen of Heaven Cemetery
  • Community Park District of La Grange Park
  • Bethlehem Woods Village
  • Congregation of St. Joseph Blanket Ministry

Volunteers are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. for a welcome message and prayer sendoff on the Nazareth campus before traveling to their service sites for one-, two- or three-hour blocks of volunteer time.

La Grange ParkLocalLocal NewsNazareth Academy
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois