Nazareth announces Day of Service in honor of 125th anniversary

In celebration of its 125 years in La Grange Park, Nazareth Academy has announced it will participate in a Roadrunners Give Back Day of Service on Oct. 20.
Nazareth students, faculty and family will volunteer at the following locations on its campus and around the local area:
- St. Francis Xavier school and food pantry
- St. John of the Cross - Buckets of Hope
- Edgewood neighbors
- Bemis Woods
- Wolf Road Save the Prairie
- St. Cletus Food Pantry
- Quinn Center of St. Eulalia
- Queen of Heaven Cemetery
- Community Park District of La Grange Park
- Bethlehem Woods Village
- Congregation of St. Joseph Blanket Ministry
Volunteers are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. for a welcome message and prayer sendoff on the Nazareth campus before traveling to their service sites for one-, two- or three-hour blocks of volunteer time.