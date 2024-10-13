Nazareth announces Day of Service in honor of 125th anniversary

In celebration of its 125 years in La Grange Park, Nazareth Academy has announced it will participate in a Roadrunners Give Back Day of Service on Oct. 20.

Nazareth students, faculty and family will volunteer at the following locations on its campus and around the local area:

St. Francis Xavier school and food pantry

St. John of the Cross - Buckets of Hope

Edgewood neighbors

Bemis Woods

Wolf Road Save the Prairie

St. Cletus Food Pantry

Quinn Center of St. Eulalia

Queen of Heaven Cemetery

Community Park District of La Grange Park

Bethlehem Woods Village

Congregation of St. Joseph Blanket Ministry

Volunteers are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. for a welcome message and prayer sendoff on the Nazareth campus before traveling to their service sites for one-, two- or three-hour blocks of volunteer time.