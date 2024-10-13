Nazareth Academy hosts Parent Speaker Series, open house

Nazareth Academy will kick off its 2024-25 Parent Speaker Series and host a pair of Prospective Family Open House events in October.

The Parent Speaker Series will kick off Oct. 15 with speaker, author, coach and mom Kirsten Jones, who will discuss navigating the difficult decisions and extraordinary pressures of today’s youth sports world.

Her virtual presentation is based on her book, “Raising Empowered Athletes: A Youth Sports Parenting Guide for Raising Happy, Brave, and Resilient Kids.”

To register for this online presentation, visit nazarethacademy.com and select the Student/Parent tab. The presentation will be hosted on Zoom and is open to the public.

The Prospective Family Open House events will be held on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Attending an open house provides prospective students with an opportunity to learn about the scholarship, service, spirit and unity of Nazareth Academy. Families will meet Nazareth students, faculty, staff and coaches. Guided tours of the building will also be provided.

Advance registration is required at nazarethacademy.com by selecting the Admissions tab.

Nazareth Academy is located at 1209 Ogden Ave., La Grange Park.