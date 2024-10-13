DuPage Chiefs of Police Association appoints new president

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Chief of Police David Pederson takes his oath of office administered by DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of DuPage County)

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police Chief David Pederson has been elected president of the DuPage Chiefs of Police Association, a role he will hold through September 2025.

As president, Pederson will guide discussions on law enforcement issues and work to enhance communication, cooperation and resource-sharing among the county’s police departments. His selection as president came after a nomination from the association’s executive board and a member vote.

Pederson’s career in law enforcement began in 2001 as an officer with the Forest Preserve District. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011, lieutenant in 2015 and chief of police in 2017. He completed Northwestern’s School of Police Staff and Command in 2013 and the FBI LEEDA Leadership Trilogy in 2023.