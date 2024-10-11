Submit your jack-o-lantern for Glen Ellyn’s Pumpkins on Main display

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to participate in Pumpkins on Main, a festive display of jack-o-lanterns at the Main Street Recreation Center this Halloween season. From Oct. 24-31, a glowing gallery of carved pumpkins will be displayed.
All community members and businesses are invited to submit a jack-o-lantern for this year’s display. Carve your pumpkin, then drop it off at the Main Street Recreation Center between noon and 8 p.m. Oct. 23. All pumpkins will be showcased and participants will have a chance to win prizes. No registration is required and participation is free.