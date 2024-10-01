Benet volleyball beats Marian Catholic, stays undefeated: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Marian Catholic 25-10, 25-12

Lynney Tarnow had five kills, Aniya Warren 11 digs and Audrey Aselson 18 assists for Benet (19-0, 3-0). Stasys had four kills and two blocks and Brooklynne Brass four kills.

Timothy Christian d. Hope Academy 25-7, 25-4

Abby VanderWal had nine kills and seven aces, Elizabeth Alex eight assists, Jenna Wasco four kills and Bella Potempa three kills, two aces and two digs for the Trojans (18-2, 4-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 5, Plainfield East 1

Sergio Polanco scored two goals assisted by Brendan Bergnach and Uareme Edeki and Will Khazen tallied goals as Benet (6-4-1) scored four times in the second half to break away from a 1-1 halftime tie.