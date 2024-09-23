GPS Parent Series offers presentation on love and acceptance within families

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Far From the Tree: The Many Ways of Unconditional Love and Acceptance with professor and author Andrew Solomon at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 24, via Zoom. Visit gpsparentseries.org for more information and links to these webinars.

Solomon will explore how people who love each other sometimes struggle to accept one another. He believes being exceptional is at the core of the human condition and that difference unites us. His presentation will examine how parents experience generosity, acceptance and tolerance while navigating the world when a child falls far from the tree.

Solomon is a writer, lecturer and professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center and Yale University. His book, “Far From the Tree,” was honored with the National Book Critics Circle Award and made into a documentary in 2018.