Glenbard assistant superintendent earns Personnel Administrator of the Year Award

Glenbard District 87 Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Josh Chambers earned the Illinois Association of School Personnel Administrators (IASPA) Personnel Administrator of the Year Award for the 2023-24 school year.

The award is given to an IASPA member who has distinguished themselves in personnel administration; is an involved and contributing participant at the local, state and national level; whose contributions have made a significant impact on public education; and is a skilled manager of change and is creative in their approach to school personnel administration.

Chambers began his career as a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools as part of the Teach for Chicago program and has taught at the elementary, middle school and high school level where he also served as an athletic coach.

He has held multiple administrative positions, including dean of students, assistant principal, principal and has served as the assistant superintendent for human resources at Glenbard District 87 since 2014.

“Josh has been a valuable and indispensable senior level administrator for the past several years. His array of leadership skills, dedication and strong intellect have brought quality and excellence to the programs and culture in Glenbard District 87,” Glenbard Superintendent David Larson said in a news release.

“I am honored to be recognized by IASPA, but this award is really a reflection on my wonderful HR staff, my fellow District 87 administrators, teachers and staff. Without them I would not earn this award,” Chambers said in the release.

Chambers was recognized by his peers at the IASPA Annual Conference on Jan. 25.