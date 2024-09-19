What you need to know about Elmhurst Park District referendum

The Elmhurst Park District has scheduled several open houses and Q&A sessions in advance of the Nov. 5 referendum, which will give residents the choice to fund high-priority park district programs.

The events will allow residents to view renderings of the proposed projects, ask questions and tour the Wagner Community Center, which would be replaced if the referendum was approved.

These open houses will be at Wagner Community Center, 615 West Ave., Elmhurst, from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

Before early voting begins on Sept. 26, Elmhurst Park District Executive Director Jim Rogers and Park Board President Kevin Graf will hold a Q&A session at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 via Zoom for those who cannot attend an open house. Those interested in attending can email marketing@epd.org for a link to the session.