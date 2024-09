The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will host a day of family fun and learning at Safety Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at 501 N. County Farm Raod in Wheaton.

This year’s event includes the annual car show, activities for kids, essential safety resources and plenty of opportunities to connect with the community. Admission to the car show will cost $20 per vehicle with proceeds going to Special Olympics of Illinois.