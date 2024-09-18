Benet volleyball beats St. Viator, stays undefeated: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. St. Viator 25-16, 25-10

Ellie Stiernagle had 11 assists and three aces, Audrey Aselson six kills and six assists and Sophia Chinetti four kills and two digs for the Redwings (12-0, 2-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference).

Glenbard South d. Fenton 25-14, 25-12

Alyna Krabec had 12 digs and six aces, Emma Full seven kills, Rebecca Johnston six kills, Callie Hardtke five kills and Mira Hines 22 assists, six digs and three kills for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Upstate Eight Conference).

Timothy Christian d. Bishop McNamara 25-17, 25-13

Abby VanderWal had nine kills, four aces and four digs, Bella Potempa seven kills and four digs, Ella Rickert six kills, Miriam Pozdol-Niego seven digs and Elizabeth Alex 19 assists for the Trojans (10-2, 1-0).

Wheaton North d. St. Charles East 25-10, 25-17

Mackenzie Nettle had eight kills, Olivia Zamis four blocks and three kills, Abby Lee seven digs and four aces and Izzy Gibbons 12 assists and three aces for the Falcons (9-7, 1-1 DuKane Conference).

Willowbrook d. Addison Trail 25-12, 25-9

Hannah Kenny had eight kills, six assists and four digs and Kendall Norton 10 assists and six digs for Willowbrook (13-3, 2-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Plainfield South 25-23, 25-22