Author Lori Lightfoot book to speak at Elmhurst University Sept. 30

Gregory Royal Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter and author of “The City Is Up for Grabs: How Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Led and Lost a City in Crisis,” will discuss his book at the Andrew K. Prinz Lecture for Political Awareness at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Frick Center at Elmhurst University.

Pratt will give a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look at Lightfoot’s tumultuous single term and the chaos that roiled Chicago as she struggled to keep her promises to end corruption and initiate reform, according to a news release. He covered every day of Lightfoot’s term as an investigative and city hall reporter for the Tribune.

A Chicago native, Pratt has won several national awards for his political reporting and is a regular commentator on Chicago matters on local and national media, including appearances on CNN and NPR.

Admission for this presentation is free, but reservations are encouraged and can be made at elmhurst.edu/cultural.